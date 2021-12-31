Boxwood Ventures, Inc. Buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Schneider National Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: WERN, SNDR,

WERN, SNDR, Added Positions: JNJ, PSP, PCEF,

JNJ, PSP, PCEF, Reduced Positions: VZ, SVC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Schneider National Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxwood Ventures, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Boxwood Ventures, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $49 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,838 shares, 21.30% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,056 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,898 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 15,662 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 26,003 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.

Boxwood Ventures, Inc. initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 22,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxwood Ventures, Inc. initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.