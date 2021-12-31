Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Boxwood Ventures, Inc. Buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Schneider National Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Boxwood Ventures, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Schneider National Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxwood Ventures, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Boxwood Ventures, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $49 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Boxwood Ventures, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,838 shares, 21.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,056 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,898 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 15,662 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
  5. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 26,003 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Boxwood Ventures, Inc. initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 22,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Boxwood Ventures, Inc. initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.



