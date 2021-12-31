Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: BYND, DFAS, EEM, UNH, LLY, PEP, MTUM, PCY, BWZ, VTV, VOE, POTX, SPYV, VBR, IWS, VSS, IWN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 48,752 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.01% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 170,217 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 79,643 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - 118,321 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 114,459 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4068.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 48,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 121300.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1520.90%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08.