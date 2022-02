WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, , Industrial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: OLN, MCK, CPRI, NUE, CL, FE, AAPL, CHD, CLX, PG, UNVR, MUSA, KMB, MU, MMM, QCOM, CVX, NKE, TXN, EQH, EL, NTAP, RCII, GILD, CAT, EXPD, INCY, EPAY, CACI, PXD, KRA, APD, CVS, CP, AVGO, CWEN.A, AOS, EBS, MTB, MS, DAL, AIR, IPGP, CFG, QRVO, ETSY, MATX, BLL, PLCE, FITB, F, R, X, KN, INSP, SRPT, AYI, CTAS, TGNA, MNST, HFC, OMI, TREX, WERN, IVR, SIX, NBHC, AY, CNC, CI, CSGP, ETR, IIIN, KBH, KFY, OXM, PHM, SBUX, TTWO, TER, WSFS, OC, ARES, FRPT, SITE, ASH, CASY, DD, FDS, FCNCA, SJM, K, MKTX, NFG, OGE, PBCT, PFG, SBSI, THS, UGI, UTL, WTFC, WWD, XEL, UVE, G, NX, DBRG, ARI, BKU, HRI, FTV, OGN, AIN, AMKR, BRKL, CPB, CPA, D, DVAX, NEE, FAST, FWRD, HAS, MMS, HOPE, PPG, RMBS, RCL, TG, VGR, V, LPLA, TROX, MPC, ENPH, NWS, GWB, SEDG, SGRY, TEAM, NTLA, THRY, SNAP, NVT, SMAR, CLVT, WMG, ACI, DNB, ASO, MRVI, DV, DTM, STVN, AVD, ABC, ABG, BHE, BIIB, PRDO, CATO, CPF, CPK, CYTK, EEFT, FNB, FCF, FORR, HAFC, INSM, JW.A, MAS, MHK, MOH, ONB, PDCO, PB, SU, XPER, WLL, WGO, LQDT, SPR, STLA, CDNA, IOVA, CBOE, HPP, WD, SLCA, RNG, SFBS, TMX, KHC, KURA, EDIT, EVBG, ADNT, DNLI, COLD, BTAI, RCUS, STNE, XM, NFE, LYFT, NOVA, FOUR, HRMY, ARRY, SFT, CRC, BMBL, DSEY, VZIO, COIN, TSP, SOFI, SOFI, CXM, DNUT, ESMT, OLPX, GTLB, GFS, CNI, HBAN, NDAQ, NOK, NTRS, GLT, TSM, WW, SENEA, INFN, AUPH, NFBK, MTSI, ICPT, BCC, TMST, CARS, ESTC, TW, SDC, SI, FBRT, FBRT, DASH, FYBR, MNDY, HTZ, NRDS, BRZE, XLF, OTRK, OXSQ, AAOI,

CF, CONE, AKAM, NRG, CHRW, DKS, ANET, CERN, HALO, VG, XLC, ROG, TDC, WTW, MBB, NEU, SAFM, MSFT, C, TSN, NAVI, UNP, JPM, KEY, VRTX, ABT, BAC, CME, NI, PPL, SWKS, FDX, LRCX, YUM, HUM, ANTM, ANF, DHR, SHW, EVRG, DUK, EOG, NYT, ORLY, RJF, ENVA, DOW, EQIX, UAL, WMT, XOM, LAD, LOW, NBIX, VRSN, ZION, DELL, BRK.B, FCN, NLOK, TMO, WEN, CMG, RGA, ESNT, AEP, CWST, ED, EMN, EIX, PNW, POOL, TRV, WMB, DG, COOP, PSX, BF.B, JACK, MSM, MAT, NSC, PZZA, PGR, GWW, IBKR, SYF, INVH, MRNA, APH, ADM, CHE, CRUS, CBSH, HRB, HOLX, MTG, MCY, NYCB, NDSN, RHI, TTC, WAB, WAFD, FAF, LYB, EVTC, NEP, LITE, NSP, HTH, DE, DPZ, FULT, GGG, HIG, IDA, IBOC, JKHY, JNJ, LEN, MDU, OXY, ODFL, PCAR, PNC, RLI, RWT, RGLD, SAFT, UMBF, UAA, WRB, AAWW, CCXI, FRC, AON, AZPN, BOH, OZK, DECK, DXCM, DCI, LLY, FLO, HOG, HTLD, ICUI, ZD, JBSS, MDLZ, LECO, MDC, MIDD, NYMT, POWI, SNA, RGR, TTMI, TRMK, USNA, VSH, L, POR, TMUS, LOPE, TSLA, HMST, SFM, VVV, AMCR, OTIS, ALK, Y, AZO, ALV, COF, CHH, CMA, STZ, EGBN, FMC, GRMN, HAIN, THG, HVT, HSII, HUBB, MPWR, NBTB, NVR, ORI, BKNG, SPTN, TSCO, UTHR, VICR, WWE, EVR, LULU, TWO, ARR, HTA, SEAS, AMH, AAL, QURE, LPG, KEYS, DOCU, BJ, VSCO, BCPC, BIO, VIAC, COLM, CONN, INGR, EWBC, EME, WIRE, ETD, HE, HCSG, HIBB, LSTR, MANH, MRTN, MOV, OMCL, PPC, PCH, QDEL, RRC, REGN, SEIC, SANM, SO, SYY, TNC, TMP, TRMB, SBH, PMT, NMIH, VRNS, COLL, GBT, ATKR, KNSL, ASIX, AA, HGV, SFIX, YETI, CRNC, AWR, THRM, AINV, ATO, BDX, TPR, KO, CCOI, CNX, CFR, DHI, DTE, DVA, DIOD, RE, EXEL, EXPO, FBC, MTCH, INTC, ISBC, JJSF, VIAV, KRC, VRE, TGTX, NTUS, OSK, PCG, PNM, PKG, SLM, SCHL, SIGI, SXT, SCI, SHEN, SWN, INVA, TRST, WDFC, GHC, WBS, FSLR, MAIN, FTI, NOG, LEA, VRA, NLSN, KMI, MOS, SXC, HZNP, SRC, RLGY, PFSI, SPNT, AR, NVRO, VSTO, WING, AXSM, JHG, GPMT, AZZ, CNA, CHCO, FICO, FOE, GE, GNW, EHC, HPQ, INO, KLIC, LH, LANC, LNN, MED, NTGR, PETS, TCBI, URBN, WY, HBI, PODD, VRSK, EFC, CHTR, KKR, W, CDK, TPIC, MEDP, TTD, CNNE, BE, SILK, ADPT, DT, CARR, Reduced Positions: XLI, AN, HWM, BK, SEE, TGT, GNTX, CSCO, CSX, VUG, GOOGL, ADBE, UMPQ, FANG, ACN, HAL, ALLE, ULTA, HD, TPH, NEM, COP, ORCL, SEB, CTRA, SBAC, ITW, INFY, UHAL, CRVL, CCI, HSIC, DGX, SAP, XLP, CACC, PEP, UNH, PINC, HPE, IDXX, RSG, UPS, WHR, DLB, IMKTA, MTD, BFAM, DDOG, ZI, AMZN, CRM, CUBI, AMG, AMT, HCKT, VXRT, SBNY, STAA, CUBE, WMK, SAGE, PINS, NVST, COHR, EBF, ERIE, EXR, IBM, KR, NHC, NFLX, MODV, LSI, WCN, CLR, ZG, ACHC, HUBS, BPMC, BKI, MGY, AGX, BRKR, CCF, DDS, DLTR, EXP, EQR, BBWI, MDT, USM, VZ, WM, WST, ZUMZ, DFS, GM, AL, BURL, ALLY, IRMD, DEA, AMPY, TRTX, GSHD, DKNG, XLE, ADC, ADP, AVB, BAX, BMRN, BDN, CMS, CRI, HP, MCHP, MLR, MSI, PSMT, RES, RF, STX, LUV, SGU, TXRH, VCRA, NOW, CHMI, PAGP, XNCR, HCC, CHWY, CNXC, AFL, LNT, APT, ARNA, ACLS, BOOM, EZPW, GBL, IPAR, JLL, KSS, LTC, TBI, LXRX, MET, OHI, OMC, CNXN, PLXS, PSA, RS, SIGA, SIG, SRCL, TOL, TUP, VLGEA, WTS, WABC, WRLD, DGICA, CROX, ALGT, EIG, TEL, LL, MRTX, FN, MRC, QLYS, AGIO, EGRX, CHRS, BOX, AJX, OLLI, SNDR, KREF, RBB, MDB, ARNC, CB, AGYS, ARE, AMAT, KMX, CLB, CMI, DOV, FBIZ, FR, FONR, AAIC, IT, GES, HBIO, IP, LII, MCD, MTH, CASH, PFE, PLAB, PII, RPM, REG, RGP, OLED, UEIC, EGY, WFC, HNRG, HBCP, AMPH, TRGP, WDAY, TNDM, HLT, TACO, OGS, CARA, BSIG, AXTA, MIME, ELVT, IRTC, PUMP, MESA, FOXA, AMD, MDRX, HES, AEE, AEL, ASB, BG, CBRE, CSGS, HLX, CVGW, CE, CTXS, COKE, NNN, CUZ, OVV, ENTG, GPC, HNI, AIM, IVAC, JBHT, LFVN, MRO, MFIN, MNRO, MCO, NOV, NLS, UEPS, PSB, PTN, PEGA, TPC, RNR, RVSB, SCVL, GEO, USPH, VNDA, EXLS, DHX, GORO, FF, AMCX, GNE, BGSF, PAHC, SHAK, PLNT, WSC, TUSK, CRSP, OVID, ACMR, SBT, ALLO, UBER, KTB, CTVA, GO, GXO, XLK, AMSF, AAP, AEO, AXP, AFG, BIG, CIEN, CTSH, CPSI, CRK, CORT, DLR, EQT, FRT, M, GTY, HWKN, JEF, SPGI, MERC, NUS, PDCE, PRAA, PFBC, RDN, O, ROST, SSD, SKYW, GL, UNF, UNFI, UHS, VMC, WSO, CVLT, NCMI, MELI, LPI, VOYA, MMI, FFWM, GDDY, NTRA, LSXMA, LSXMK, CDEV, FHB, AYX, UPWK, TPTX, IAA, BBIO, VIR, SDGR, MSGE, NRIX, KYMR, VNT, IYR,

ARNC, CB, AGYS, ARE, AMAT, KMX, CLB, CMI, DOV, FBIZ, FR, FONR, AAIC, IT, GES, HBIO, IP, LII, MCD, MTH, CASH, PFE, PLAB, PII, RPM, REG, RGP, OLED, UEIC, EGY, WFC, HNRG, HBCP, AMPH, TRGP, WDAY, TNDM, HLT, TACO, OGS, CARA, BSIG, AXTA, MIME, ELVT, IRTC, PUMP, MESA, FOXA, AMD, MDRX, HES, AEE, AEL, ASB, BG, CBRE, CSGS, HLX, CVGW, CE, CTXS, COKE, NNN, CUZ, OVV, ENTG, GPC, HNI, AIM, IVAC, JBHT, LFVN, MRO, MFIN, MNRO, MCO, NOV, NLS, UEPS, PSB, PTN, PEGA, TPC, RNR, RVSB, SCVL, GEO, USPH, VNDA, EXLS, DHX, GORO, FF, AMCX, GNE, BGSF, PAHC, SHAK, PLNT, WSC, TUSK, CRSP, OVID, ACMR, SBT, ALLO, UBER, KTB, CTVA, GO, GXO, XLK, AMSF, AAP, AEO, AXP, AFG, BIG, CIEN, CTSH, CPSI, CRK, CORT, DLR, EQT, FRT, M, GTY, HWKN, JEF, SPGI, MERC, NUS, PDCE, PRAA, PFBC, RDN, O, ROST, SSD, SKYW, GL, UNF, UNFI, UHS, VMC, WSO, CVLT, NCMI, MELI, LPI, VOYA, MMI, FFWM, GDDY, NTRA, LSXMA, LSXMK, CDEV, FHB, AYX, UPWK, TPTX, IAA, BBIO, VIR, SDGR, MSGE, NRIX, KYMR, VNT, IYR, Sold Out: NVDA, HRC, XLU, AIG, JBL, STT, MO, PM, ALL, FB, STMP, NEOG, XLV, PPD, NUAN, CHNG, UFS, BHF, DRI, ADS, WTM, NCLH, SM, AGNC, EQC, ABNB, NLY, ANAT, ISRG, BNGO, RPRX, IAC, COO, ZM, ESGR, GS, KSU, FRHC, RKT, LNG, WAT, GEVO, GWRE, MGP, NKLA, AIRC, HAE, ROP, VRNT, VMW, COR, ORC, RM, GMED, ABMD, DX, EW, LBTYA, PEG, RUSHA, LBTYK, AMEH, MX, VIRT, HLI, PEN, TXG, SNOW, COST, HLF, MLAB, VTRS, MD, SAH, ZBH, WU, XLRN, TWNK, WBT, LAUR, LPRO, LIVN, ECPG, GPI, SGMS, SUI, TROW, TECH, WNC, MASI, VEEV, ATH, VCTR, FTDR, LEVI, SCPL, HCAT, VCEL, GTN, HIW, KFRC, LAMR, MORN, OPY, WPC, WSBF, COWN, HCI, NCBS, OMF, GLPI, JYNT, INOV, APLE, PLYA, HESM, CODX, VICI, WHD, RVI, IMXI, BRMK, SPT, BCEI, ATR, BSX, CRAI, CALM, CPT, CSV, CASS, DSPG, ELS, JOUT, LKFN, MRK, RMD, SBGI, SWBI, PAG, MTN, IESC, ACM, TTGT, H, IRWD, BWXT, VER, EPAM, YELP, ENTA, EARN, GPRO, GOLF, AVYA, CLBK, TRTN, SONO, UTZ, PHR, NARI, BIGC, T, ALKS, AMSWA, BBSI, BDSI, CBRL, CMO, CVCO, OFC, PLUS, THFF, FCX, GSBC, CSR, LYV, LPX, MAA, MITK, OSUR, SAIA, SPG, SRDX, TFX, TXT, RIG, USB, WLK, WEC, XRX, QRTEA, CPRX, GLDD, CIM, GTS, LOCO, VPG, FLT, MC, XENT, VEC, MSGS, PJT, CSWI, HONE, APG, CEIX, DBX, EAF, VRT, IHRT, CRWD, RXT, ALNY, ABR, ARW, BC, CBZ, CDNS, CNOB, CVCY, CTRN, CMCO, CTBI, CPRT, DAR, DRH, FMBH, FCEL, HR, HBNC, KIM, LXP, MDP, MDP, NSSC, NHI, NNI, NR, NRIM, PKI, BPOP, QCRH, DORM, REX, RCKY, SGEN, SWK, BH, STRL, SNPS, GIC, GIC, AXON, SPB, GPRE, FBMS, TA, CLNE, APEI, ORMP, TBNK, SEM, SPSC, MSBI, ACRE, TLYS, CDW, NWSA, ESI, TCS, DRNA, ATEN, AMRK, FIVN, KE, ATEX, NSA, CABO, RGNX, ACBI, VRS, INSW, VREX, ZYME, SOI, PLYM, PACK, SPOT, ROAD, AVLR, SIC, GH, VRM, AZEK, ACCD, ALXO, NTST, AAN, SRCE, ACTG, ALCO, ACC, AMP, AROW, ARWR, AJG, ADSK, AVT, BCBP, BOKF, BMRC, BNS, BFIN, BXP, CAC, CWCO, XRAY, SITC, EVC, FNMA, FMNB, AGM, FISI, FBNC, CIVB, FCBC, FUNC, FMCC, GABC, GOOD, EVRI, GRC, HNGR, IMMR, IBCP, TT, IRM, KRNY, KIRK, LAWS, MFA, MAN, MCRI, EPM, NWPX, NUVA, IOSP, OIS, OSBC, OFIX, PGC, PEBO, CDMO, PWR, RBCAA, RICK, SYBT, SNBR, BSRR, SLP, RBBN, SMMF, SHO, SUP, SKT, TEX, TCBK, SPOK, UBA, VFC, VMI, OSPN, WTI, WASH, WTBA, EBAY, FRST, PRIM, TFSL, TRS, FRBA, SMBK, GTE, REI, HROW, IRDM, KDP, CRDF, STWD, RILY, FTNT, AOSL, NPTN, PCRX, HCA, KOS, BCOV, FRG, HTBI, RC, ICLR, HMTV, TSC, ECOM, DOC, MGNX, ITCI, CIO, TRUE, CTRE, BOOT, LBRDK, ASND, XBIT, APPF, Z, TPB, MYOV, ANAB, HLNE, PCSB, GNTY, JBGS, DCPH, RYTM, CARG, KIDS, CURO, BWB, GSKY, ESTA, RPAY, FLMN, SWI, MNRL, RVLV, AKRO, IMVT, RMBI, MDLA, CSTL, NET, PNTG, RVMD, GOCO, RLAY, ASYS, TREC, ARCB, ASTE, ATNI, BBBY, BGFV, LCTX, ANIP, BMTC, CFFN, CLAR, CVGI, CCRN, DAKT, DGII, EGAN, EMKR, ENZ, FCFS, FLL, GPX, GPS, ALT, HXL, HURN, IDCC, JNPR, KBAL, KRO, LYTS, LINC, MCBC, MLM, MMSI, NGS, PKE, PTEN, NXGN, RRX, RUTH, SLG, SGMO, SMG, SMED, USAK, UVSP, WNEB, EMAN, STAR, INFU, III, MSCI, EBSB, RLGT, XPEL, AYTU, ECHO, TKGBY, ELMD, ZGNX, INN, ANGI, TRIP, ALSN, CG, LAND, ZTS, ARCT, FATE, TWTR, CXP, WIX, CVEO, HRTG, DNOW, CCS, RYAM, OSG, VKTX, LBRDA, UPLD, FGEN, QSR, SUM, FNWB, MCFT, PVBC, DLTH, RMR, WTRH, NEX, METC, WTTR, LBRT, WOW, BRY, CBTX, SAIL, LBC, GTES, ZS, TALO, PAE, OSW, FREE, PTON, FREQ, GDYN, FMTX, ARKO, SLVM, CCSI, GNSS, ATRS, AWH, ASRT, MEIP, RDI, STXS, GROW, UTI, VBIV, BKCC, TNXP, THBIY, VATE, VSTM, PULM, CBAY, MTNB, VYGR, SACH, YCBD, BBCP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, NRG Energy Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, , Industrial Select Sector SPDR, AutoNation Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WINTON GROUP Ltd. As of 2021Q4, WINTON GROUP Ltd owns 989 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 212 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 210,665 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.84% CME Group Inc (CME) - 71,862 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.60% Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 112,190 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.14% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 167,158 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 682.43%

WINTON GROUP Ltd initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 192,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 42,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 157,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 73,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 156,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 1157.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 207,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 682.43%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 167,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 651.97%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $112.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 126,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 4150.11%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 279,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 2026.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 1063.51%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 106,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

WINTON GROUP Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

WINTON GROUP Ltd sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

WINTON GROUP Ltd sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

WINTON GROUP Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

WINTON GROUP Ltd sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33.