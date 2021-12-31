Vicus Capital Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

New Purchases: MSFT, CBSH, CL, AAPL, FENY, FIDU, KBWB, VGK, AMZN, T, BRK.B, GOOGL, LOW, GOOG, USB, VZ, IEO, IBM, IEZ, KBE, VCIT, XOM, MMIT, MDT, GE, FB, FDX, PRU, CVX, JNJ, LMT, NVDA, DIS, CVS, PFE, HD, WY, V, TSLA, ABBV, JPM, PEP, TSN, ADBE, AEE, INTC, SHW, GM, BAC, CSCO, C, KO, MRK, WMT, CB, ABT, BMY, FITB, F, PG, UPS, MA, CMCSA, NVS, RTX, EFA, MO, BDX, BA, CNC, COST, EMR, ENB, NEE, HON, IRM, KMB, SPGI, MET, ORCL, UNH, AVGO, NUMG, PFF, ED, DVN, FULT, GILD, GS, HSY, IDXX, ISRG, NKE, ODFL, PPG, PSA, QCOM, MPC, PYPL, FIXD, HYMB, IWM, PDBC, SPLV, UONEK, ACB,

MSFT, CBSH, CL, AAPL, FENY, FIDU, KBWB, VGK, AMZN, T, BRK.B, GOOGL, LOW, GOOG, USB, VZ, IEO, IBM, IEZ, KBE, VCIT, XOM, MMIT, MDT, GE, FB, FDX, PRU, CVX, JNJ, LMT, NVDA, DIS, CVS, PFE, HD, WY, V, TSLA, ABBV, JPM, PEP, TSN, ADBE, AEE, INTC, SHW, GM, BAC, CSCO, C, KO, MRK, WMT, CB, ABT, BMY, FITB, F, PG, UPS, MA, CMCSA, NVS, RTX, EFA, MO, BDX, BA, CNC, COST, EMR, ENB, NEE, HON, IRM, KMB, SPGI, MET, ORCL, UNH, AVGO, NUMG, PFF, ED, DVN, FULT, GILD, GS, HSY, IDXX, ISRG, NKE, ODFL, PPG, PSA, QCOM, MPC, PYPL, FIXD, HYMB, IWM, PDBC, SPLV, UONEK, ACB, Added Positions: IEFA, IJR, RSP, VCSH, FBND, HYG, SMB, IJH, VOO, IVV, SPYV, NULV, TIP, SHY, TOTL, BOND, ESGD, BHP, LEMB, VTI, NUSC, DLN, OEF, VNLA, VUG, SPLG, VTV, DSI, VB, GBIL, FNCL, IFRA, WFC, HDV, FDVV, MTUM, USFR, SPEM, XSD, SPDW, MOAT, SPMD, TLH, USHY, VIG, QYLD, OMFL, EFSC, JEPI, IAU, ANGL, IGIB, DES, DON, GLW, VLO, BGH, FSK, TTD, DGRO, SPAB, IJT, IVW, SPY, SPSM, NULG, REM,

IEFA, IJR, RSP, VCSH, FBND, HYG, SMB, IJH, VOO, IVV, SPYV, NULV, TIP, SHY, TOTL, BOND, ESGD, BHP, LEMB, VTI, NUSC, DLN, OEF, VNLA, VUG, SPLG, VTV, DSI, VB, GBIL, FNCL, IFRA, WFC, HDV, FDVV, MTUM, USFR, SPEM, XSD, SPDW, MOAT, SPMD, TLH, USHY, VIG, QYLD, OMFL, EFSC, JEPI, IAU, ANGL, IGIB, DES, DON, GLW, VLO, BGH, FSK, TTD, DGRO, SPAB, IJT, IVW, SPY, SPSM, NULG, REM, Reduced Positions: AGG, EMB, QQQ, IVE, GOVT, IEF, FTEC, ITM, SPYG, VEU, IEMG, LQD, BP, USMV, VTEB, ACWV, MUB, ISTB, VXF, ITOT, SHV, EPD, HYD, GTO, IGSB, IEI, ITA, SPG, BND, FHLC, XLV, XLK, EZM, STIP, FLOT, MGV, IAGG, IWR, IDV,

AGG, EMB, QQQ, IVE, GOVT, IEF, FTEC, ITM, SPYG, VEU, IEMG, LQD, BP, USMV, VTEB, ACWV, MUB, ISTB, VXF, ITOT, SHV, EPD, HYD, GTO, IGSB, IEI, ITA, SPG, BND, FHLC, XLV, XLK, EZM, STIP, FLOT, MGV, IAGG, IWR, IDV, Sold Out: FDIS, FMAT, KCE, ITB, XRT, SPHD, SHOP, HEDJ, SQ, IXN, RGEN, MELI, SYF, OKTA, DJP, TDOC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Commerce Bancshares Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vicus Capital. As of 2021Q4, Vicus Capital owns 229 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VICUS CAPITAL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vicus+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 305,823 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,227,580 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12051.85% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 246,790 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 613,170 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18594.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,981 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 93,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $68.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 371,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 232,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 688,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 179,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12051.85%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 1,227,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18594.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 613,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 169,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 477,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.53%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.