Vicus Capital Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

- New Purchases: MSFT, CBSH, CL, AAPL, FENY, FIDU, KBWB, VGK, AMZN, T, BRK.B, GOOGL, LOW, GOOG, USB, VZ, IEO, IBM, IEZ, KBE, VCIT, XOM, MMIT, MDT, GE, FB, FDX, PRU, CVX, JNJ, LMT, NVDA, DIS, CVS, PFE, HD, WY, V, TSLA, ABBV, JPM, PEP, TSN, ADBE, AEE, INTC, SHW, GM, BAC, CSCO, C, KO, MRK, WMT, CB, ABT, BMY, FITB, F, PG, UPS, MA, CMCSA, NVS, RTX, EFA, MO, BDX, BA, CNC, COST, EMR, ENB, NEE, HON, IRM, KMB, SPGI, MET, ORCL, UNH, AVGO, NUMG, PFF, ED, DVN, FULT, GILD, GS, HSY, IDXX, ISRG, NKE, ODFL, PPG, PSA, QCOM, MPC, PYPL, FIXD, HYMB, IWM, PDBC, SPLV, UONEK, ACB,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IJR, RSP, VCSH, FBND, HYG, SMB, IJH, VOO, IVV, SPYV, NULV, TIP, SHY, TOTL, BOND, ESGD, BHP, LEMB, VTI, NUSC, DLN, OEF, VNLA, VUG, SPLG, VTV, DSI, VB, GBIL, FNCL, IFRA, WFC, HDV, FDVV, MTUM, USFR, SPEM, XSD, SPDW, MOAT, SPMD, TLH, USHY, VIG, QYLD, OMFL, EFSC, JEPI, IAU, ANGL, IGIB, DES, DON, GLW, VLO, BGH, FSK, TTD, DGRO, SPAB, IJT, IVW, SPY, SPSM, NULG, REM,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, EMB, QQQ, IVE, GOVT, IEF, FTEC, ITM, SPYG, VEU, IEMG, LQD, BP, USMV, VTEB, ACWV, MUB, ISTB, VXF, ITOT, SHV, EPD, HYD, GTO, IGSB, IEI, ITA, SPG, BND, FHLC, XLV, XLK, EZM, STIP, FLOT, MGV, IAGG, IWR, IDV,
- Sold Out: FDIS, FMAT, KCE, ITB, XRT, SPHD, SHOP, HEDJ, SQ, IXN, RGEN, MELI, SYF, OKTA, DJP, TDOC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 305,823 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,227,580 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12051.85%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 246,790 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 613,170 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18594.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,981 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vicus Capital initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 93,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
Vicus Capital initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $68.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 371,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Vicus Capital initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 232,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Vicus Capital initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 688,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 179,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Vicus Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12051.85%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 1,227,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18594.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 613,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Vicus Capital added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 169,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Vicus Capital added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 477,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.53%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
Vicus Capital sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Vicus Capital sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Vicus Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.
