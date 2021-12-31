Granite Investment Partners, LLC Buys Fluor Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Sells SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Cerence Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc

New Purchases: HAIN, DY, AXNX, LLY, SUSA, NSTG, AZEK, OTLY, PRO, PYCR, FIVN, ZWS, HQY, WDFC, WOOF, BMBL, CP, FCX, NUE, F, JKH,

FLR, VC, HP, PAR, CCI, TWLO, ALGN, V, SPOT, IWF, IWM, CYRX, OLN, DIS, EVOP, SAIA, SIG, FB, IPAR, TTEC, NEO, GSHD, GDYN, HALO, AXGN, HEES, EVR, HGV, LTHM, MEG, ABNB, BDC, CBZ, DSGX, MEOH, ROK, VICR, GOOG, UNVR, PYPL, LGF.A, VRRM, PACK, INSP, SPT, AMZN, BECN, MTRN, CPF, CME, EL, HSTM, MGM, SPGI, ROIC, TRNO, TROX, NBHC, VCYT, KEYS, PSN, SITM, ADBE, AGYS, ALG, ADI, CWT, CWST, PLCE, HTBK, J, MRTN, MNRO, NKE, ODFL, MD, QCOM, CRM, SKYW, CDNA, GDOT, AAT, VAC, ZTS, GKOS, HRI, ACA, VITL, DOCN, IWO, ATR, ADSK, DD, EEFT, GNTX, HXL, MTCH, IDA, ILMN, JLL, LII, NYT, SBCF, TKR, UAA, UNP, UTHR, WW, WTFC, OPRX, PODD, LULU, PRI, GMED, REXR, AERI, OUT, CC, NTRA, SILK, LSPD, SHC, C, PAI, HYT, FTI, FIBK, DSL, SCHA, SCHB, SCHF, Reduced Positions: SITE, BKNG, ISRG, SPLK, DXCM, SBUX, FRC, NVDA, KTOS, LPSN, FROG, VZIO, AMBA, ECL, GOOGL, LMT, RBA, CTT, SLAB, HD, TMO, UNH, JNJ, JPM, HON, DHR, BMY, BDX, ADP, VZ, MRK, WY, HCA, LQD, MTN, SYK, POOL, MMM, LFUS, FISV, CL, CSCO, CVX, AMGN, AMWD, AMSF,

SITE, BKNG, ISRG, SPLK, DXCM, SBUX, FRC, NVDA, KTOS, LPSN, FROG, VZIO, AMBA, ECL, GOOGL, LMT, RBA, CTT, SLAB, HD, TMO, UNH, JNJ, JPM, HON, DHR, BMY, BDX, ADP, VZ, MRK, WY, HCA, LQD, MTN, SYK, POOL, MMM, LFUS, FISV, CL, CSCO, CVX, AMGN, AMWD, AMSF, Sold Out: CRNC, BJRI, USPH, PRLB, COLB, ATVI, BOOM, ROG, ASAN, HCSG, TWOU, JAMF, JAMF, PFGC, RRX, MDT, KSU, HEDJ, IFF, T, TLT, TIP, IJR, CXSE, SND,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fluor Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Axonics Inc, Visteon Corp, sells SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Cerence Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc, US Physical Therapy Inc, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Granite Investment Partners, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,458 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 1,161,918 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Olin Corp (OLN) - 1,084,726 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,110 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 655,387 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 493,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.01 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $85.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 220,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $60.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 313,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 559,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 4466.31%. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,257,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 64.53%. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 400,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 642.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 843,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 97.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 424,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 112.86%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $173.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 2275.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $29.39 and $43.81, with an estimated average price of $35.43.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.