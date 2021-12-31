Granite Investment Partners, LLC Buys Fluor Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Sells SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Cerence Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc

- New Purchases: HAIN, DY, AXNX, LLY, SUSA, NSTG, AZEK, OTLY, PRO, PYCR, FIVN, ZWS, HQY, WDFC, WOOF, BMBL, CP, FCX, NUE, F, JKH,
- Added Positions: FLR, VC, HP, PAR, CCI, TWLO, ALGN, V, SPOT, IWF, IWM, CYRX, OLN, DIS, EVOP, SAIA, SIG, FB, IPAR, TTEC, NEO, GSHD, GDYN, HALO, AXGN, HEES, EVR, HGV, LTHM, MEG, ABNB, BDC, CBZ, DSGX, MEOH, ROK, VICR, GOOG, UNVR, PYPL, LGF.A, VRRM, PACK, INSP, SPT, AMZN, BECN, MTRN, CPF, CME, EL, HSTM, MGM, SPGI, ROIC, TRNO, TROX, NBHC, VCYT, KEYS, PSN, SITM, ADBE, AGYS, ALG, ADI, CWT, CWST, PLCE, HTBK, J, MRTN, MNRO, NKE, ODFL, MD, QCOM, CRM, SKYW, CDNA, GDOT, AAT, VAC, ZTS, GKOS, HRI, ACA, VITL, DOCN, IWO, ATR, ADSK, DD, EEFT, GNTX, HXL, MTCH, IDA, ILMN, JLL, LII, NYT, SBCF, TKR, UAA, UNP, UTHR, WW, WTFC, OPRX, PODD, LULU, PRI, GMED, REXR, AERI, OUT, CC, NTRA, SILK, LSPD, SHC, C, PAI, HYT, FTI, FIBK, DSL, SCHA, SCHB, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: SITE, BKNG, ISRG, SPLK, DXCM, SBUX, FRC, NVDA, KTOS, LPSN, FROG, VZIO, AMBA, ECL, GOOGL, LMT, RBA, CTT, SLAB, HD, TMO, UNH, JNJ, JPM, HON, DHR, BMY, BDX, ADP, VZ, MRK, WY, HCA, LQD, MTN, SYK, POOL, MMM, LFUS, FISV, CL, CSCO, CVX, AMGN, AMWD, AMSF,
- Sold Out: CRNC, BJRI, USPH, PRLB, COLB, ATVI, BOOM, ROG, ASAN, HCSG, TWOU, JAMF, JAMF, PFGC, RRX, MDT, KSU, HEDJ, IFF, T, TLT, TIP, IJR, CXSE, SND,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,458 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 1,161,918 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 1,084,726 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,110 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 655,387 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 493,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.01 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $85.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 220,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $60.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 313,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 559,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 4466.31%. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,257,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visteon Corp (VC)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 64.53%. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 400,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 642.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 843,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 97.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 424,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 112.86%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $173.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 2275.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $29.39 and $43.81, with an estimated average price of $35.43.Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Sold Out: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.
