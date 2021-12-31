Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Stryker Corp, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: LMT, BSV, VIG, IJH, KWEB, CAT, TSLA, BMY,

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Stryker Corp, Danaher Corp, Intel Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 100,480 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,056 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 398,669 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,648 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 98,432 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 42,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 834.86%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 214.32%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.