Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q4, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,640 shares, 21.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.28%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 727,200 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 417,283 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 51,560 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,542 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.48%. The holding were 727,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.34%. The holding were 417,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 116,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 516.80%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar (EJAN)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $29.87.

Sold Out: Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January (DBJA)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January. The sale prices were between $27.66 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The sale prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09.



