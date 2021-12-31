Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SPYV, SPYG, SBEA, ENB, LMT, ITOT, IYR, PSI, SOXX, VOO, XSD,

SPYV, SPYG, SBEA, ENB, LMT, ITOT, IYR, PSI, SOXX, VOO, XSD, Added Positions: IJH, VV, AMGN, IWD, BAC, ALL, FB, GE, AMT, HON, JNJ, MAR, MSFT, CRM, DG, MPC, ABBV, CARR, AEP, MMM, TSLA,

IJH, VV, AMGN, IWD, BAC, ALL, FB, GE, AMT, HON, JNJ, MAR, MSFT, CRM, DG, MPC, ABBV, CARR, AEP, MMM, TSLA, Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, IWL, AMZN, IP, DIS, MA, MRK, MGC, NVDA, RPV, HD, BIL, TROW, RSP, XOM, VBR, ABT, IBM, PEP, LOW, VOE, VTI, PAWZ, VIG,

SPY, AAPL, IWL, AMZN, IP, DIS, MA, MRK, MGC, NVDA, RPV, HD, BIL, TROW, RSP, XOM, VBR, ABT, IBM, PEP, LOW, VOE, VTI, PAWZ, VIG, Sold Out: INTC, PYPL, SLVM, EJAN, DBJA, PJAN,

Investment company Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q4, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodard+%26+co+asset+management+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,640 shares, 21.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.28% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 727,200 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 417,283 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 51,560 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,542 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.48%. The holding were 727,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.34%. The holding were 417,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 116,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 516.80%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $29.87.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January. The sale prices were between $27.66 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The sale prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09.