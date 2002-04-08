Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Affirm Holdings, Inc. ( AFRM) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Affirm investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/affirm.



What is this all about?

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an order to Affirm, along with four other companies offering “buy now, pay later” credit, seeking information about the companies’ facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting. Affirm represents itself as a “next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.”

Then on February 10, 2022, during market hours, Affirm stock spiked as high as 12% after a since deleted tweet from the company’s official Twitter account posted some Q2 metrics. Affirm announced Q2 2021 financial results later that afternoon and the stock price dropped more than 20%.

Anyone who purchased Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton.

Block & Leviton is a law firm that litigates securities class actions and is dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country.

