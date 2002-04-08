Fortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2022

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

$0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022;

$0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022;

$0.11469 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022;

$0.123948 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022;

$0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022;

$0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022;

$0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022; and,

$0.535 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2022.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes. All amounts are given in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

