Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2022.



ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.8 billion and operates 199 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts: For Media:

John S. Oxford

Senior Vice President

Director of Marketing

(662) 680-1219

[email protected]

For Financials:

James C. Mabry IV

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(662) 680-1281

[email protected]

