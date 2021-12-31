Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys Nomad Foods, CDK Global Inc, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, Sells Capstead Mortgage Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Korn Ferry

- New Purchases: NOMD, CDK, FBRT, FBRT,
- Added Positions: KAR, NUVA, AVNS, HDB, GTES,
- Reduced Positions: AYI, KFY, HAIN, NOVT, YNDX, ITT, LINC, XP, CNO, LEA, NVST, ANF, CHX, LIVN, FARO, UNVR, NPO, SKIL, AXS, LXFR, MSM, VWE, CBZ, CRD.A, OFIX, ATRO, CRD.B,
- Sold Out: CMO, ESGC,
For the details of Paradice Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradice+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradice Investment Management LLC
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 1,429,997 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,438,114 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) - 3,158,415 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Lear Corp (LEA) - 586,386 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 4,500,355 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 997,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,639,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT)
Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,379,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $6.94, with an estimated average price of $6.79.Sold Out: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $11.17.
