Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys Nomad Foods, CDK Global Inc, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, Sells Capstead Mortgage Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Korn Ferry

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nomad Foods, CDK Global Inc, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, sells Capstead Mortgage Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Korn Ferry, Novanta Inc, Eros STX Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradice Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paradice Investment Management LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ITT Inc (ITT) - 1,429,997 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,438,114 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) - 3,158,415 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Lear Corp (LEA) - 586,386 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 4,500,355 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%

Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 997,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,639,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,379,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $6.94, with an estimated average price of $6.79.

Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $11.17.