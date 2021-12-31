Associated Banc-corp Buys TJX Inc, Medtronic PLC, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Schneider National Inc, Intel Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

New Purchases: AMD, CCI, FITB, KLAC, KAI, ES, QCOM, AIMC, AVGO, ENPH, IYW, MTUM, VSS, XLG, WEDXF,

Green Bay, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Medtronic PLC, SPDR Dividend ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Schneider National Inc, Intel Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Associated Banc-corp. As of 2021Q4, Associated Banc-corp owns 327 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 466,963 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 760,998 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 33,871 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,178 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 103,441 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 256,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 61,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 108.22%. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.05 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.07.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $56.54.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.