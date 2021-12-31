Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Synopsys Inc, Tesla Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Comcast Corp, DaVita Inc

New Purchases: CPT, DTM, TWLO, ALTR, VCRA, ICLR, IQV, CCS, LOB, PSTG, GMS, WFG, TW, FBRT, FBRT, MP, FREL, VNM, CLFD, BBL, TREX, TSEM, SIMO, RMBS, PHM, PLUG, MLI, KNX, JBL, HUN, EXTR, CRUS, CHRW,

CPT, DTM, TWLO, ALTR, VCRA, ICLR, IQV, CCS, LOB, PSTG, GMS, WFG, TW, FBRT, FBRT, MP, FREL, VNM, CLFD, BBL, TREX, TSEM, SIMO, RMBS, PHM, PLUG, MLI, KNX, JBL, HUN, EXTR, CRUS, CHRW, Added Positions: IWM, IJH, IJR, VWO, SNPS, TSLA, IGSB, VCSH, IWR, DVN, IRM, VB, MRNA, PYPL, GNRC, EWZ, T, ET, NEXT, RSX, ECH, EWY, PULS, VGK, EPD, EPI, EWJ, EWP, EWS, FXI, ABT, HSY, MMP, PBA, EWA, EWG, EWH, TUR, ENB, JNJ, MDU, MET, SNY, KTOS, MPLX, PAGP, TEAM, EWC, EWD, EWT, EZA, THD, EA, CEQP, INTC, NVS, TRP, VOD, WMT, WMB, KMI, SSSS, VICI, OPFI, EWI, EWM, EWN, EWQ, EWU, EWW, INDA, QQQ, AMD, MATX, AMX, ABR, BLDP, CF, BXMT, MFA, NYMT, NTR, LIN, RWT, CODI, CLR, MELI, BEP, XPEL, AGNC, STWD, AVGO, FAF, CBOE, PANW, ABBV, HASI, NRZ, VEEV, CTT, LADR, FPI, TDOC, SQ, MIME, SITE, ATKR, HESM, KREF, GPMT, TRTX, BILI, ZM, EIS, EMIF, EWK, EWO, FAN, ICVT, IGF, MBB, MOO, PHO, SLX, VMBS, WOOD, XLU,

IWM, IJH, IJR, VWO, SNPS, TSLA, IGSB, VCSH, IWR, DVN, IRM, VB, MRNA, PYPL, GNRC, EWZ, T, ET, NEXT, RSX, ECH, EWY, PULS, VGK, EPD, EPI, EWJ, EWP, EWS, FXI, ABT, HSY, MMP, PBA, EWA, EWG, EWH, TUR, ENB, JNJ, MDU, MET, SNY, KTOS, MPLX, PAGP, TEAM, EWC, EWD, EWT, EZA, THD, EA, CEQP, INTC, NVS, TRP, VOD, WMT, WMB, KMI, SSSS, VICI, OPFI, EWI, EWM, EWN, EWQ, EWU, EWW, INDA, QQQ, AMD, MATX, AMX, ABR, BLDP, CF, BXMT, MFA, NYMT, NTR, LIN, RWT, CODI, CLR, MELI, BEP, XPEL, AGNC, STWD, AVGO, FAF, CBOE, PANW, ABBV, HASI, NRZ, VEEV, CTT, LADR, FPI, TDOC, SQ, MIME, SITE, ATKR, HESM, KREF, GPMT, TRTX, BILI, ZM, EIS, EMIF, EWK, EWO, FAN, ICVT, IGF, MBB, MOO, PHO, SLX, VMBS, WOOD, XLU, Reduced Positions: ADBE, CMCSA, MAR, QCOM, VZ, LNG, TELL, TRGP, RNG, AMZN, MA, MPC, NOW, AMAT, FCX, INFY, MS, ON, OKE, PWR, ROK, POOL, STX, TGT, UNH, EBAY, LDOS, TEL, ALLY, KEYS, SEDG, TIP, ALB, BLDR, CE, CVX, FITB, LII, MSI, NFLX, PSEC, URI, LPLA, FRC, APTV, FB, GOOG, OKTA, DOCU, ETRN, AVTR, CRWD, SOFI, SOFI, ASML, ATVI, ALGN, AEP, AMGN, ADI, NLY, ANSS, ADSK, ADP, BIDU, BIIB, CSX, CERN, CHKP, CME, CTAS, CSCO, CTSH, CPRT, COST, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, EXC, FAST, FISV, FCEL, GILD, GOOGL, MNST, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, LRCX, MRVL, MCHP, MSFT, NVDA, NTES, ORLY, PCAR, PAYX, PEP, PCH, BKNG, RYN, REGN, ROST, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, TXN, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WY, XEL, XLNX, TMUS, LULU, SCU, V, KDP, PMT, VRSK, CHTR, NXPI, SPLK, WDAY, LAND, CDW, JD, NXRT, BE, PDD, FOXA, FOX, PTON, BILL, HTOO, EVX, GLD, GRID, ICLN, NLR, REMX, TAN,

ADBE, CMCSA, MAR, QCOM, VZ, LNG, TELL, TRGP, RNG, AMZN, MA, MPC, NOW, AMAT, FCX, INFY, MS, ON, OKE, PWR, ROK, POOL, STX, TGT, UNH, EBAY, LDOS, TEL, ALLY, KEYS, SEDG, TIP, ALB, BLDR, CE, CVX, FITB, LII, MSI, NFLX, PSEC, URI, LPLA, FRC, APTV, FB, GOOG, OKTA, DOCU, ETRN, AVTR, CRWD, SOFI, SOFI, ASML, ATVI, ALGN, AEP, AMGN, ADI, NLY, ANSS, ADSK, ADP, BIDU, BIIB, CSX, CERN, CHKP, CME, CTAS, CSCO, CTSH, CPRT, COST, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, EXC, FAST, FISV, FCEL, GILD, GOOGL, MNST, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, LRCX, MRVL, MCHP, MSFT, NVDA, NTES, ORLY, PCAR, PAYX, PEP, PCH, BKNG, RYN, REGN, ROST, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, TXN, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WY, XEL, XLNX, TMUS, LULU, SCU, V, KDP, PMT, VRSK, CHTR, NXPI, SPLK, WDAY, LAND, CDW, JD, NXRT, BE, PDD, FOXA, FOX, PTON, BILL, HTOO, EVX, GLD, GRID, ICLN, NLR, REMX, TAN, Sold Out: DVA, CCI, SONO, TAK, MKC, LMT, SLQD, HYG, SJI, SR, SNAP, SWX, PSTH, NWN, NI, OGS, ATO, ATEN, HUBS, SSTK, TECK, EPAM, BSM, ASO, UPST, TASK, BDRY, UNG, XLE, CRM, AIG, CMO, CVLG, ENTG, LH, NXST, SIVB, HZNP, PAG, WAL, CMG, A, TWO, FTNT, SPSC,

Huntington, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, Tesla Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Camden Property Trust, sells Adobe Inc, Comcast Corp, DaVita Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 968,792 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 886,051 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,384,434 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 385,636 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39. The stock is now traded at around $164.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 45,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.24 and $80.73, with an estimated average price of $74.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 835.79%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 12708.70%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $311.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 691.42%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 82,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 31173.36%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 4382.64%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 149.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.