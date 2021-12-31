Vaughan David Investments Llc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells RLI Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp

New Purchases: ATVI, STZ, VTI, DHI, DHR, DD, EPD, MAS, MAT, NGG, NJR, PAYX, WBA, WDC, MA, IWF, IWR, PLD,

Investment company Vaughan David Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Western Digital Corp, sells RLI Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan David Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Vaughan David Investments Llc owns 204 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 337,214 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 146,532 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 339,960 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Deere & Co (DE) - 178,739 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Target Corp (TGT) - 255,630 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%

Vaughan David Investments Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 333,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 81,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 287,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc added to a holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 77.27%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.