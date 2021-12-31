Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells American Express Co, Emerson Electric Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Added Positions: FMC, INTC, FMS, GSK,

FMC, INTC, FMS, GSK, Reduced Positions: EMR, CSCO, GOOG, AZO, BK, CMCSA, DEO, UL, COP, BRK.B, CSL, TTE, PSX, CNHI, BABA, NVS, BIDU, CNXC, ANAT, BAX,

EMR, CSCO, GOOG, AZO, BK, CMCSA, DEO, UL, COP, BRK.B, CSL, TTE, PSX, CNHI, BABA, NVS, BIDU, CNXC, ANAT, BAX, Sold Out: AXP, JEF, AIT, HSBC,

Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC Current Portfolio ) buys FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, sells American Express Co, Emerson Electric Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,CO LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tweedy Browne 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tweedy+browne/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tweedy Browne

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 886 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,070 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,666,949 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,110 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 2,793,769 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,192,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 994,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,025,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26.