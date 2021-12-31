Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells American Express Co, Emerson Electric Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, sells American Express Co, Emerson Electric Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy Browne CO LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tweedy Browne 's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of Tweedy Browne
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 886 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,070 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,666,949 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,110 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 2,793,769 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,192,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 994,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,025,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32.

Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26.



