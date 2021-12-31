Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys Visa Inc, Sells Moody's Corporation

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Triple Frond Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, sells Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triple Frond Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Triple Frond Partners LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Triple Frond Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Triple Frond Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Triple Frond Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Triple Frond Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Triple Frond Partners LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Triple Frond Partners LLC
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 317,529 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 46,671 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Visa Inc (V) - 554,983 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.11%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 146,400 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 209,404 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
Triple Frond Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 554,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.
