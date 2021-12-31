Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys Visa Inc, Sells Moody's Corporation

Added Positions: V, TDG,

V, TDG, Reduced Positions: MCO, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, FB, GWRE, VRSN,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, sells Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triple Frond Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Triple Frond Partners LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triple Frond Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triple+frond+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 317,529 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 46,671 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Visa Inc (V) - 554,983 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.11% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 146,400 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 209,404 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%

Triple Frond Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 554,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.