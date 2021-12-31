Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells HealthEquity Inc

New Purchases: BSV, BND, BIV, SPY, IWD, CWB, SCHJ, VCSH, GLD, IJR, VNQ, IJJ, IVV, VTI, QQQ, IJK, FMB, SCHX, COST, VIG, BMY, AMD,

Investment company Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,951 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 72,660 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Waters Corp (WAT) - 105,777 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 537,513 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,505 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 165,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 58,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 87,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 119,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $144.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.