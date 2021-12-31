Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells HealthEquity Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schaper+benz+%26+wise+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,951 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 72,660 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  3. Waters Corp (WAT) - 105,777 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 537,513 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,505 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 165,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 58,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 87,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 119,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $144.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

1. SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus