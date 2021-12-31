Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rational Advisors Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Target Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Shopify Inc

Investment company Rational Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Global X MLP ETF, sells Target Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Shopify Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rational Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rational Advisors Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,356,088 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 2,868,290 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.92%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,822,098 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.94%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 629,115 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 253,975 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.88%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDXB.PFD)

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 102,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,356,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,822,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 2,868,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 629,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Global X MLP ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,803,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,766,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.



