Rational Advisors Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Target Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, BDXB.PFD, AVGOP.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, ABT, EXPE, BSX, EL, ADM, LEN, NEEPQ, TSLX, RACE, PFE, CME, Z, NDAQ, STLD, X, RS, NUE, CLF,
- Added Positions: AGG, BND, SCHZ, VIG, MLPA, SCHH, QQQ, NTSX, FUTY, QYLD, PFFD, HYLB, VCIT, ITOT, VTI, VOO, BAB, NFLX, HTRB, IVV, LOW, BX, KKR, PYPL, MA, MSFT, SWT, V, ABNB, MBB, RH, IEF, HD, NIMC, SQ, DCUE, PSA, SHY, LULU, DE, XOM, GOOGL, JPM, AEPPL, SOLN, COP, GLPI, BAC, CAT, CMI, FITB, HSY, MS, USB, WM, ACN, AMAT, BG, CSCO, MAS, SWKS, TSN, AEM, APD, AMT, GOLD, BRK.B, BA, VIAC, CVX, C, ENLC, CCI, EOG, ECL, ENB, EQIX, FCX, HL, HON, MSTR, NRG, NEM, OKE, ORCL, PAAS, POLY, LIN, PGR, SLB, SHW, SSRM, WPM, SBUX, SF, TRP, UNP, UPS, RTX, WFC, WMB, FNV, AG, KMI, MARA, TRUP, VST, YUMC, ATH, AM, GSHD, NOVA, LMND, COIN, BCI, COM, COMB, COMT, DBC, GLD, GSG, KRBN, PDBC, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, DIS, GS, IEFA, COST, AMZN, CMG, MCD, TSLA, A, CZR, EXC, SO, JNJ, NKE, UNH, AAPL, PLD, HZNP, ABBV, F, OLN, AN, TPR, DRI, CE,
- Sold Out: SHOP, ULTA, OKTA, TJX, FB, AXP, CMCSA, LYV, BLK, CAH, OPFI, FDX, ROKU, IVE, DOCU, NOW, RNG, GOOG, SEDG, BBY, SOFI, SOFI, CRWD, CBOE, MELI, ZM, XPEL, VEEV, TDOC, WSM, BILI, ADBE, MIME, EVBG, FVRR, APPS, JYNT, RGEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,356,088 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 2,868,290 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.92%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,822,098 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.94%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 629,115 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 253,975 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.88%
Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDXB.PFD)
Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 102,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,356,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,822,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 2,868,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 629,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Global X MLP ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,803,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,766,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.
