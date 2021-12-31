Tikehau Investment Management Buys Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Arista Networks Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: V,

V, Added Positions: ATVI, KO, FB, MMM, JNJ,

ATVI, KO, FB, MMM, JNJ, Reduced Positions: ANET, GOOGL, PG, NVR, CL, HSY, CHD, MSFT, PEP, CLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Arista Networks Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikehau Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Tikehau Investment Management owns 16 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 246,700 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,260 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18% NVR Inc (NVR) - 8,535 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 502,200 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10% Visa Inc (V) - 145,300 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 145,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 502,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 297,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.