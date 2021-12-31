Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: BRK.A, WFCPL.PFD, PLW, IEF, IRT, PBP, EFV, XLE, EFR, IDV, ATO, TSCO, STE, QCOM, KO, IYW, AFL, ROM, RTM, PM, LGLV, NEAR, SCHM, ATVI, LUMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Wells Fargo, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Wealth Network Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Independent Wealth Network Inc. owns 220 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 94,540 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 26,213 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 117,547 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 158,847 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 80,721 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Independent Wealth Network Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 201.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 165.42%. The purchase prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48. The stock is now traded at around $182.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. added to a holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.5%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Independent Wealth Network Inc. still held 2,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.55%. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Independent Wealth Network Inc. still held 4,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 74.97%. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Independent Wealth Network Inc. still held 13,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF by 53.99%. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Independent Wealth Network Inc. still held 4,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.96%. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Independent Wealth Network Inc. still held 8,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 24.51%. The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Independent Wealth Network Inc. still held 3,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.