Mangham Associates,LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Investment company Mangham Associates,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangham Associates,LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mangham Associates,LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mangham Associates,LLC.
1. Mangham Associates,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mangham Associates,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mangham Associates,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mangham Associates,LLC keeps buying
For the details of Mangham Associates,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangham+associates%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 214,127 shares, 61.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 294,457 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.14%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 201,360 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 33,978 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 27,056 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
Mangham Associates,LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 33,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.
