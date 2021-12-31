Mangham Associates,LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: IEMG,

IEMG, Added Positions: VOO, BEPC,

VOO, BEPC, Reduced Positions: MINT, BSV, BND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangham Associates,LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mangham Associates,LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mangham Associates,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangham+associates%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 214,127 shares, 61.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 294,457 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.14% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 201,360 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 33,978 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 27,056 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.

Mangham Associates,LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 33,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.