Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Matterport Inc, Enbridge Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells , Alibaba Group Holding, Biogen Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Matterport Inc, Enbridge Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Camping World Holdings Inc, Enovix Corp, sells , Alibaba Group Holding, Biogen Inc, Lucid Group Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CME Group Inc (CME) - 190,409 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,726 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,353 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 451,775 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,946 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 75.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 67.36%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.11%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.46 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $7.52.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.