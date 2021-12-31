Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Disc

New Purchases: CIBR, JKH, AMLP, STIP, PZA, TFI, MU, HEFA, NXP, SPG, BSJS, JXN, GCOR, KLAC, LESL, KBA, QUAL, RYE, SCHZ, SPHQ, FTXO, FCTR, SPYD, TQQQ, XT, LNT, DHI, ENB, FICO, LPX, ORLY, LIN, PEG, SWK, WERN, TMUS, BX, ORN, ENPH, BHR, BSJT, BBVA, SAN,

Kentwood, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Regal Investment Advisors LLC owns 535 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,739 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 310,271 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,432 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,387 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 147,260 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%

Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 386,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 36.66%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 68,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 355.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 138.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 146.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.