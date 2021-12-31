Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Disc

- New Purchases: CIBR, JKH, AMLP, STIP, PZA, TFI, MU, HEFA, NXP, SPG, BSJS, JXN, GCOR, KLAC, LESL, KBA, QUAL, RYE, SCHZ, SPHQ, FTXO, FCTR, SPYD, TQQQ, XT, LNT, DHI, ENB, FICO, LPX, ORLY, LIN, PEG, SWK, WERN, TMUS, BX, ORN, ENPH, BHR, BSJT, BBVA, SAN,
- Added Positions: PFF, IVV, VYM, EFAV, USMV, ESGU, GSLC, IWP, KBWB, HYD, HYMB, FALN, TIP, GOVT, IUSB, QQQ, VEA, INTC, DEM, EFG, EFV, EMB, MUB, VPU, BIIB, HYG, IAGG, IJR, LQD, SPEM, VCIT, AAPL, VIAC, ACWV, GIGB, GSIE, PCEF, SCHD, VOO, VWO, AFL, MO, BMY, CMP, DD, GOOGL, BSV, FFEB, GHYB, ITOT, IWM, TDIV, C, ETN, GILD, MCD, MDT, NVDA, NOC, ICLR, AGG, BND, EEM, EUSB, FAUG, FIXD, FLOT, FTA, FVD, FXO, FXR, IJH, IWS, MBB, RLY, USXF, VIG, VMBS, VNQ, VSS, VWOB, XLU, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, AMT, BAC, INGR, EMR, FISV, F, IBM, JNJ, LOW, NUE, PG, SHW, RTX, UNH, GWRE, PDI, FUBO, NVTA, PYPL, SQ, AAAU, AGGY, AMJ, DMXF, DSI, DVY, ESGD, ESML, FM, FTXR, FV, FXG, FXH, FYX, GNR, GSST, HNDL, IAU, IEFA, IVE, IVW, IWC, IWD, IWF, IWY, JMBS, LMBS, PGX, QYLD, SCZ, SHM, SPYG, TAIL, UCON, VB, VNQI, VO, VOE, VOT, VTIP, VXUS, XLF, MMM, AMD, ALB, AMGN, AZN, BP, BIDU, CVS, CINF, CLX, CL, CMCSA, COST, CCI, CMI, LLY, NEE, GE, GPC, LHX, HBAN, ILMN, LEG, LMT, MRO, MRK, NKE, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PSEC, PRU, QCOM, O, SO, SYY, TSM, TSCO, WYNN, HEI.A, MA, DFS, MASI, ULTA, PM, KL, FAF, CBOE, KMI, PSX, BERY, VEEV, ROKU, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, UBER, ALTY, BNDX, BSJP, BSJQ, BSJR, EEMV, EFA, EMXC, EWX, FMB, FTC, FTXL, GBIL, GLD, HYDB, HYEM, HYLD, IEMG, IETC, IJT, IYG, JEPI, KBWD, LIT, MTUM, NXTG, PNQI, PSK, SJNK, SPDW, TLH, VGIT, VOOV, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY, XRT, YYY,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, IXN, FXD, VUG, JNK, USHY, IGSB, REM, AMAT, FPXI, JLL, T, BLK, JPM, MCHP, MSFT, TMO, TSLA, FANG, ABBV, BABA, PINS, BIGC, ABNB, IXG, VLUE, CRL, CME, DEO, HD, SPGI, MCO, ODFL, NTR, RSG, ROK, CRM, SNPS, TDG, BXMX, FLT, MPC, CPRI, SHOP, BATRA, ATUS, CTVA, KC, ESGE, IVOL, KWEB, PAVE, RSP, AEP, ANSS, BRK.B, BWA, BLDR, ED, DHR, EOG, GIS, LRCX, MRVL, NEM, PFE, PHM, TGT, UPS, X, VZ, WMT, V, SPLK, FB, GOOG, FSK, ANET, TLRY, TLRY, FTCH, BKLN, FBT, FPE, IBB, IGV, SOXX, VEU, VGT, VT, XLE, CSCO, CLF, ABEV, COP, DE, D, ETR, XOM, FDX, FITB, FE, FSI, GSK, GS, IBCP, MBWM, NFLX, SIRI, SBUX, UAA, UL, NS, WBA, CMG, HIO, CEF, AVGO, GNRC, NOW, KEYS, FOUR, PLTR, COMT, DGRO, EMGF, FMHI, HYLS, IEUR, IGRO, IHI, IJS, ISCF, IXUS, IYE, IYF, KRE, MGK, OEF, PTBD, SHY, SLV, SMMV, SSUS, VBR, VCSH, VXF,
- Sold Out: RCD, ANGL, BLKB, SHYG, XLB, FAS, RKT, PANW, QLD, SSO, NXQ, DDM, DOCU, DIOD, MVV, IPO, UWM, DKNG, ARKK, ATVI, DBX, COUP, TWTR, RDS.A, NVS, MTCH, ALL, KD, UONEK, TDSB, TDSC,
For the details of Regal Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regal+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Regal Investment Advisors LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,739 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 310,271 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,432 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,387 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 147,260 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 386,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 36.66%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 68,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 355.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 138.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 146.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.Sold Out: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Regal Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Regal Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Regal Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Regal Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regal Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regal Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs