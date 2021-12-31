Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Baxter International Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, WeWork Inc, Sells Flex, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Post Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BAX, WE, BRBR, YOU, IWR, HMHC, TWTR, ENJY,

BAX, WE, BRBR, YOU, IWR, HMHC, TWTR, ENJY, Added Positions: ACVA, HLF, KPLT,

ACVA, HLF, KPLT, Reduced Positions: FLEX, LH, POST, ANTM, MOH, HGV, VTRS, SPLK, TECK, AVTR, TMX, QSR, TOL, TNL, WOLF, UNVR, ACGL, LYFT, ICE, LPLA, KKR, DBRG, GPRO, BKR, BLL, LHX, CCK, QRVO, ESI, BECN, LAD, ZNGA, REZI, CLF, AXSM, ON, CHX, CRL, FB, SMLR, PGEN, ACHR, ASTR, CIFR, LTCH, AVDL, GPK, MORN, BE,

FLEX, LH, POST, ANTM, MOH, HGV, VTRS, SPLK, TECK, AVTR, TMX, QSR, TOL, TNL, WOLF, UNVR, ACGL, LYFT, ICE, LPLA, KKR, DBRG, GPRO, BKR, BLL, LHX, CCK, QRVO, ESI, BECN, LAD, ZNGA, REZI, CLF, AXSM, ON, CHX, CRL, FB, SMLR, PGEN, ACHR, ASTR, CIFR, LTCH, AVDL, GPK, MORN, BE, Sold Out: VC, BOWX, CIDM, SI, ALKS, INVA, SPB, AAWW, FLMN, DNMR, AGFY, STRC, MOGO, TXMD, KLXE,

Investment company Iridian Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Baxter International Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, WeWork Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, BellRing Brands Inc, sells Flex, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Post Holdings Inc, Anthem Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iridian Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Iridian Asset Management Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iridian+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 648,552 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.59% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 3,764,652 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.67% Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 1,197,618 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.73% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 568,531 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.51% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 382,101 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.84%

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 250,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,955,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 261,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 71,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,637,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 163.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 626,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Katapult Holdings Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,304,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cinedigm Corp. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $1.88.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4.