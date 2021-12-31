Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Baxter International Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, WeWork Inc, Sells Flex, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Post Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BAX, WE, BRBR, YOU, IWR, HMHC, TWTR, ENJY,
- Added Positions: ACVA, HLF, KPLT,
- Reduced Positions: FLEX, LH, POST, ANTM, MOH, HGV, VTRS, SPLK, TECK, AVTR, TMX, QSR, TOL, TNL, WOLF, UNVR, ACGL, LYFT, ICE, LPLA, KKR, DBRG, GPRO, BKR, BLL, LHX, CCK, QRVO, ESI, BECN, LAD, ZNGA, REZI, CLF, AXSM, ON, CHX, CRL, FB, SMLR, PGEN, ACHR, ASTR, CIFR, LTCH, AVDL, GPK, MORN, BE,
- Sold Out: VC, BOWX, CIDM, SI, ALKS, INVA, SPB, AAWW, FLMN, DNMR, AGFY, STRC, MOGO, TXMD, KLXE,
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 648,552 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.59%
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 3,764,652 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.67%
- Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 1,197,618 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.73%
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 568,531 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.51%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 382,101 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.84%
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 250,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WeWork Inc (WE)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,955,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 261,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 71,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,637,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 163.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 626,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Katapult Holdings Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,304,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visteon Corp (VC)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54.Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Cinedigm Corp (CIDM)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cinedigm Corp. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $1.88.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09.Sold Out: Innoviva Inc (INVA)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05.Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4.
