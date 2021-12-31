Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Roblox Corp, Sells Warby Parker Inc, Amplitude Inc

New Purchases: NU, RBLX,

NU, RBLX, Sold Out: WRBY, AMPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, Roblox Corp, sells Warby Parker Inc, Amplitude Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 20,410,961 shares, 34.08% of the total portfolio. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 37,614,286 shares, 27.76% of the total portfolio. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 22,332,900 shares, 19.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 5,852,853 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Compass Inc (COMP) - 7,289,430 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.7%. The holding were 22,332,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17.