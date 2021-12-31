Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Roblox Corp, Sells Warby Parker Inc, Amplitude Inc

For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 20,410,961 shares, 34.08% of the total portfolio.
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 37,614,286 shares, 27.76% of the total portfolio.
- Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 22,332,900 shares, 19.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 5,852,853 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
- Compass Inc (COMP) - 7,289,430 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio.
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.7%. The holding were 22,332,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.Sold Out: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17.
