Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Information on the 2021 4th quarter result

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2022
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 4th quarter of 2021 ending December 31, 2021 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Friday, February 11 at 08:00 a.m. (EDT).
