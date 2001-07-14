Papa John's Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Papa+John%27s+International%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at ir.papajohns.com or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 3070297. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of Sept. 26, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210006066/en/