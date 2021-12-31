Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Symmetry Investments LP Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Ingersoll Rand Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Symmetry Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Xilinx Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Alphabet Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Investments LP. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Investments LP owns 90 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Investments LP
  1. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 470,655 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.97%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 31,200 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.29%
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 300,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 98,300 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 320,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 163,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 186,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 650,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $432.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 470,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 371.43%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 829,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 149.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 127,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 282.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 95,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 87.6%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 71.52%. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.33%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 121,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 69.44%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.26%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 2,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 40.29%. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $649.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 31,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.92%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 21,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 90.6%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $343.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Symmetry Investments LP. Also check out:

1. Symmetry Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symmetry Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symmetry Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symmetry Investments LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus