Symmetry Investments LP Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Ingersoll Rand Inc

New Purchases: AER, COOP, SWN, PFSI, BBWI, HUM, BLDR, HCC, CAR, LI, HFC, TECK, ENPH, PAGP, NHI, XBI, DEN, SEDG, ZBH, BROS, ANAB, JETS, CSII, AVID, BAX, ARRY, FIS, TREX, CMS, SPWR, CRIS,

AER, COOP, SWN, PFSI, BBWI, HUM, BLDR, HCC, CAR, LI, HFC, TECK, ENPH, PAGP, NHI, XBI, DEN, SEDG, ZBH, BROS, ANAB, JETS, CSII, AVID, BAX, ARRY, FIS, TREX, CMS, SPWR, CRIS, Added Positions: LSXMK, XLNX, FTI, HAL, BE, RRC, CCJ, BILI, LUXA, LMACU, FDX,

LSXMK, XLNX, FTI, HAL, BE, RRC, CCJ, BILI, LUXA, LMACU, FDX, Reduced Positions: SE, IR, GOOGL, TDG, MSFT, SBNY, AMZN, SPY, ABNB, BAC, HON, UNP, EQT, VST, LBRDK, FTV, DHR, NSC, JD, WMB, SLB, HCA, FWONA, XPEV, CENX, CF, MT, HEAR,

SE, IR, GOOGL, TDG, MSFT, SBNY, AMZN, SPY, ABNB, BAC, HON, UNP, EQT, VST, LBRDK, FTV, DHR, NSC, JD, WMB, SLB, HCA, FWONA, XPEV, CENX, CF, MT, HEAR, Sold Out: PYPL, FB, CHTR, SHOP, AAPL, SIVB, TMUS, RRX, URI, XLP, XLV, NVDA, TJX, UDR, EQR, DASH, XLF, HTHT, EHC, PCG, CHWY, INVH, SLCA, AMH, OLPX, FWONK, OPRX, ZTO, BHVN, DIS, FIGS, PLUG, AA, RUN, XLE, SONO, NTES, MQ, COST, AGCO, FRSH, FRSH, SI, AKA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Xilinx Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Alphabet Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Investments LP. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Investments LP owns 90 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 470,655 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.97% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 31,200 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.29% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 300,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 98,300 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 320,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 163,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 186,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 650,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $432.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 470,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 371.43%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 829,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 149.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 127,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 282.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 95,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 87.6%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 71.52%. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.33%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 121,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 69.44%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.26%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 2,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 40.29%. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $649.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 31,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.92%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 21,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 90.6%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $343.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Symmetry Investments LP still held 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.