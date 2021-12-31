Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cqs (us), Llc Buys BHP Group, Cerner Corp, News Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, , News Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Cqs (us), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group, Cerner Corp, News Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Shell PLC, sells Citigroup Inc, , News Corp, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cqs (us), Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CQS (US), LLC
  1. Fox Corp (FOX) - 2,352,717 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
  2. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 885,640 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.11%
  3. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 1,511,817 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
  4. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 602,903 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  5. Under Armour Inc (UA) - 1,682,249 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 113,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 421,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 167,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $31.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 269,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 227,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 885,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 555.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 163,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 624,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 325,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in MAG Silver Corp by 158.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $21, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 204,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWS)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.



