BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys Applied Materials Inc, PTC Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Sells Amcor PLC, Tesla Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: FISV, MET, XLY, XHB, SHE, RSP, AWI, WHR, WST, STT, PCAR, AOS, HPQ, EQIX, ENB, CCOI, CPK, CPT, CVS,
- Added Positions: AMAT, VEA, IJJ, SCZ, FREL, PTC, IJK, JPST, KLAC, DIS, IWX, VWO, WTRG, BLK, PPG, PNC, STZ, NUE, VO, TROW, PLD, IJS, LIN, CI, NVDA, IJT, BX, MTB, LNC, PYPL, HON, GPN, IWP, DUK, PSX, CTVA, LUV, CARR, IDV, IVW, IWD, IWR, MAS, AMD, MO, CNI, C, DE, DEO, EL, FULT, ITW, TEL, MDT, BKNG, PEG, TDY, USPH, WASH, WFC, DAL, DFS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMCR, VZ, VTI, XOM, MA, JPM, BRK.B, CHD, JNJ, MMM, ABT, AMZN, GE, HD, INTC, ISRG, TMO, TSLA, BMY, BG, CSCO, DHR, NEE, GOOGL, MCD, MRK, NKE, PEP, PG, SYK, UNH, IVV, SPY, T, ACN, APD, ALK, AMGN, ADI, BMI, BA, CACI, CME, CL, CMCSA, COP, COST, DRI, DOV, EW, EMR, GILD, GS, IBM, INTU, JCI, LOW, MMC, NDSN, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, UNP, WMT, PRIM, FSLR, MASI, AWK, CBOE, FB, ABBV, ZTS, CC, DOW, IEFA, IEI, VB, ADBE, ALL, AFG, AVD, NLY, ASTE, ADP, BP, BK, BAX, BC, CAC, CLX, DLTR, D, ECL, FDX, GD, GIS, GSK, HAS, HSIC, HXL, INCY, SJM, MDLZ, LHCG, LH, LRCX, LMT, SPGI, MS, NSRGY, NOC, PGR, PRU, RDS.A, SSB, SLB, SXT, SM, SBUX, TGT, TECH, TXN, UGI, USB, RTX, UFPI, VFC, WM, WEC, WWW, ZBH, AAWW, NZF, PM, AVGO, MOS, NRZ, FTV, OTIS, OGN, AGG, GLD, IEMG, IWV, LQD, TIP, USMV, VIG, VNQ, VYM,
- Sold Out: CMG, COF, ROK, KEYS, VXUS, VMBS, QUAL, MSOS, BIL, ARKK, CRWD, YUMC, TPIC, A, PHYS, RCI, PWR, MU, FLS, AEP,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 999,354 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,782 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,171,296 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 865,923 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 331,347 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.21 and $117.51, with an estimated average price of $108.24. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 227.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in PTC Inc by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $778.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.
