BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys Applied Materials Inc, PTC Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Sells Amcor PLC, Tesla Inc, General Electric Co

Bryn Mawr, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, PTC Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, BlackRock Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Amcor PLC, Tesla Inc, General Electric Co, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. As of 2021Q4, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owns 382 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 999,354 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,782 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,171,296 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 865,923 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 331,347 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.21 and $117.51, with an estimated average price of $108.24. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 227.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in PTC Inc by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $778.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.