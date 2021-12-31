Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Sells Cerner Corp, ,

New Purchases: PSXP, MNTV, OCDX, TSC, CCMP, RBNC, WSBF, XV6, FAST, CTAS, CDW, SEIC, SBNY, PCAR, LECO, GNRC, IBP, ERIE, LH,

Reduced Positions: A, ABBV, CMCSA, GBDC, MCD, GOOGL, AMZN, RDWR, DGX, MMC, PEP, DHR, HLI, BAH, MDLZ, AON, DOX, MMM, EQC, EXPD, HD, EXC, CPRT, CHKP, ITW, TTC, VRSN, LBRDA, FISV, MSFT, KDP, CL, IVZ, BMY, PRMW, MNST, INTU, ED, ORLY, RSG, GRMN, LMT, ATO, JNJ, VZ, STL, AEP, EL, DG, CSGS, TRNO, ATH, CHRW, LNG, CSCO, NNI, ACM, CTVA, ACN, FMBI, GILD, LKQ, MMS, LIN, ACIW, POST, NOMD, BKI, HAIN, ISBC, YUM, HLT, NTST, PBCT, FBC, MORN, PM, LOW, MMSI, PGR, NLOK, ATC, CBRE, DPZ, IFF, BR, GWW, CMG, FB, NOW, COO, NWL, OTEX, ZS, FLEX, PEGA, SYY, ACBI, BBY, CLX, HTLD, DOOR, JHG, PAYX, UNP, DIS, ELAN, BMTC, C, SHW, STKL, APH, PG, BC,

Sold Out: CERN, EBSB, RPAI, TMUS, FIVN, VER, XLNX, EVA, BRK.A, WSO, VRSK, NEU, BAX, PFE, ORCL, MDT, ATR, RACE, COST, NKE, TWNK, GNTX, CONE, GPC, WABC, CALM, WTM, EA, SCI, AZO, NEP, AME, RPM, CVLT, GOLF, MAS, INTC, CLBK, SLM, GE, WMT, NLSN, PZZA, BOX, STX, PINS, ATUS, EVH, PTC, HWM, KO, TRN, LPLA, TPL, WEN, SAM, RMD, USFD, SEDG, WK, NFE, IAC, LGF.A, NEWR, NCR, SLGN, UPWK, SNAP, MELI, NVCR, MD, XEL, WEC, TWI, SO, DEA, ES, ENPH, DUK, LNT, ARE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, CMC Materials Inc, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, sells Cerner Corp, , , T-Mobile US Inc, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphasimplex Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Alphasimplex Group, Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) - 64,498 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% (ATH) - 15,867 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57% People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 73,619 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) - 45,552 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% (BMTC) - 28,905 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 35,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 57,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 51,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 34,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.