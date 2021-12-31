Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Sells Cerner Corp, ,

Investment company Alphasimplex Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, CMC Materials Inc, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, sells Cerner Corp, , , T-Mobile US Inc, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphasimplex Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Alphasimplex Group, Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC
  1. First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) - 64,498 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
  2. (ATH) - 15,867 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57%
  3. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 73,619 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
  4. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) - 45,552 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
  5. (BMTC) - 28,905 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 35,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 57,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 51,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 34,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: (RBNC)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: (RPAI)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: (VER)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.



