Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, O-I Glass Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Oarsman Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, O-I Glass Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Accenture PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oarsman Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Oarsman Capital, Inc. owns 182 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oarsman+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,053 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,432 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,762 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.7%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 42,763 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 156,799 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 131,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 365.29%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 47.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 239,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.. Also check out:

1. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus