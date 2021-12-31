Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, O-I Glass Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: WY, CI, COST, KMI,

WY, CI, COST, KMI, Added Positions: SCHF, RRX, OI, SPSM, PYPL, EMXC, FNDE, SRLN, SPYD, EMNT, DBD, SPYV, SHM, MINT, ATI, GSY, GXO, GS, SPMD, TGT, MAN, USFR, ICF, SQ, WOOD, IJR, IVW, BNDX, QQQ, SCHD, IBM,

SCHF, RRX, OI, SPSM, PYPL, EMXC, FNDE, SRLN, SPYD, EMNT, DBD, SPYV, SHM, MINT, ATI, GSY, GXO, GS, SPMD, TGT, MAN, USFR, ICF, SQ, WOOD, IJR, IVW, BNDX, QQQ, SCHD, IBM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, DIS, ACN, KMB, BRK.B, WEC, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, BAC, WBA, RPM, LNT, ABBV, GE, SPDW, CAT, NVDA, ARKK, VOD, MGEE, PEP, EEM, GPC, WMT, T, PG, JPM, PFE, CHY, AMGN, JNJ, INTC, SWK, FDX, VFC, PTY, ABT, AVGO, AMZN, CCL, CVX, CL, DE, PCEF, MDT, SCHG, CSCO, NVS, MUA, DNP, PTBD, TSLA, SPEM, RRC, WFC, TPR, MOD, MTG, HD, GIM, VEU, VEA, TFI, APA, SH, DUK, RWX, XOM, IAU, EFA, FCX, DXJ, NUV, MUI, GD, AAXJ, JCI, QUAD, MCN, VWO, EVV, USB, RWO, EXPE, MDY, IVE, EWJ,

AAPL, MSFT, DIS, ACN, KMB, BRK.B, WEC, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, BAC, WBA, RPM, LNT, ABBV, GE, SPDW, CAT, NVDA, ARKK, VOD, MGEE, PEP, EEM, GPC, WMT, T, PG, JPM, PFE, CHY, AMGN, JNJ, INTC, SWK, FDX, VFC, PTY, ABT, AVGO, AMZN, CCL, CVX, CL, DE, PCEF, MDT, SCHG, CSCO, NVS, MUA, DNP, PTBD, TSLA, SPEM, RRC, WFC, TPR, MOD, MTG, HD, GIM, VEU, VEA, TFI, APA, SH, DUK, RWX, XOM, IAU, EFA, FCX, DXJ, NUV, MUI, GD, AAXJ, JCI, QUAD, MCN, VWO, EVV, USB, RWO, EXPE, MDY, IVE, EWJ, Sold Out: V, HSY, MO, LMT, PRU, MMM, KO, D, MRK, SCHE, PM, SCHZ, UNP, SCHV, BP, NVG, MJNA, KD,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, O-I Glass Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Accenture PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oarsman Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Oarsman Capital, Inc. owns 182 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oarsman+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,053 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,432 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,762 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.7% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 42,763 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 156,799 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 131,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 365.29%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 47.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 239,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.