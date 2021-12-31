Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys Dynatrace Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Zendesk Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Adobe Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: DT, MANH, SMAR, COUP, DOCU, BMBL, SQ, FOUR, TWLO, VEEV, ETSY, AVLR, ISRG, ALKT, GPN, DOCS, TWTR, DIS, GM, RDFN, AFRM, MOGO,
- Added Positions: ZEN, CRWD, TGT, BA, MS, LULU, BAC, MAT, NOW, SCHW, PYPL, EXPE, OKTA,
- Reduced Positions: SPGI, CRM, MTCH, FB, MSFT, AMZN, GDDY, TRU, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: ADBE, SAIL, ACN, WDAY, MCO, CTSH, BFAM, MRNA, SNAP, ICE, GLW, ADP, OPEN, ATVI, MNST, GNRC, BLND, UBER, PCOR, SMLR, MITK, MSGS,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,994 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,539 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,793 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,500 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 66,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 23,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 28,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 12,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 54,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 131.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 38,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 778.28%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $334.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 77.04%. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Lee Capital Holdings LLC still held 2,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.82%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Lee Capital Holdings LLC still held 5,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 46.85%. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Lee Capital Holdings LLC still held 20,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.25%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Lee Capital Holdings LLC still held 19,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TransUnion (TRU)
Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced to a holding in TransUnion by 25.74%. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $103.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Lee Capital Holdings LLC still held 16,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.
