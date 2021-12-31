DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Alight Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

- New Purchases: FNF, ALIT, NCLH, LFG, WCN, XBI, GRUB, XRAY, WOOF, HAS, G, GOVT, FALN, IHI, IJS, INKM, ITOT, IWO, IYLD, FTEC, FNDX, QUAL, EMXC, EFAV, DNL, DIAL, DEM, BSEP, CRGY, TTAC, IVZ, XLRE, VUSB, VTIP, VPU, VMBS, VLUE, VGSH, VCR, USTB, LCG, SPMD, SPHY, SJNK, SHYG, SHYD, SCHG, YLD, PSK, PSEP, MIC, BGSF, SMFG, WDC, UAL, TER, WPM, RPM, CASH, MMS, NEP, IRM, EHC, HOG, DSX, KOF, CNC, BMRN, BCS, BMO, MGTX, KD, DWAC, MTTR, EVGO, NRXP, GLBE, PATH, AMCR, CYCN, EMBK, CVNA, TTD, BVS, HPE, RACE, CABO, FSV, GSBD,
- Added Positions: WMT, BA, PRGO, SLG, DIS, JNJ, MA, TMUS, CTRA, APD, MCRI, NEU, JJSF, VRRM, SAM, SPGI, XLK, CB, AKAM, ADI, FIS, CSGP, KO, FFIV, FMC, GPN, IDXX, INTU, PTC, SHEN, UNH, ANTM, NXPI, HCA, ABBV, TRU, LILAK, VIG, VOO, VPL, XLC, XLF, XLV, MO, DOX, AZN, AZO, AVID, CBRE, CBRL, CVS, SCHW, CMCSA, CAG, INGR, GLW, CCI, CMI, DVN, EOG, FAST, FISV, GD, GS, HOLX, INFO, MDLZ, LEN, MMC, MRVL, MORN, MSI, ODFL, REGN, TSM, TGT, TFX, TRP, TSN, UGI, VZ, HEI.A, TOWN, DFS, CFX, VRSK, TSLA, BAH, APTV, WDAY, VEEV, HQY, QSR, SHOP, TEAM, TWLO, COUP, OKTA, SWCH, UTZ, U, EFG, ESGU, EZM, FTGC, HTRB, IEFA, IEUR, IYG, JEPI, MUB, MUST, SCHD, SCHM, SLY, SPLG, SUB, TIP, VCIT, VEU, VWO, VYM, XLI, XLY, PLD, AAP, ALL, ALNY, AEP, ABC, NLY, WTRG, ADM, ARCB, AJG, BCE, CFFI, VIAC, CSX, CI, CTAS, CSCO, CLF, NNN, CMP, COST, DRI, DXCM, DISCA, ETN, EW, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EL, FDX, FMS, GIS, GNTX, GSK, HR, HPQ, INTC, JBHT, SJM, J, KMB, KR, LRCX, LEG, LNC, LMT, MGM, MKSI, MAR, MCHP, MU, TIGO, MS, NVR, NGG, NFLX, PENN, PHG, PSEC, PRU, PEG, RSG, ROST, RY, SLM, CRM, SNY, SLB, SNN, LUV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, SYK, RGR, SYY, TROW, SKT, TU, TMO, TSCO, TG, USB, UBSI, URI, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VOD, VMC, GWW, WMB, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, RFI, DNP, CHY, CSQ, CII, BR, LULU, GOF, MSCI, CELH, TFII, KDP, WPRT, DISCK, DG, KKR, GMAB, GM, FBHS, ISD, SPLK, JRI, PANW, IQV, FPF, OMF, COMM, RARE, CGC, CTLT, SHAK, NTRA, PYPL, MSGS, SQ, MGP, YUMC, AA, RA, JPT, ARGX, BTAI, OSW, UBER, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, PLTR, RADI, LESL, ABNB, RBLX, SOFI, SOFI, BIV, BND, BNDX, BOTZ, IGSB, DGRO, DIA, DVY, DVYE, EFA, EFV, EMB, FDL, FDN, FXI, GDX, GDXJ, GSLC, HYD, HYG, IAT, IBB, ICLN, IDV, IEI, IEMG, IGE, IJH, IJK, IJR, IJT, INFL, ITM, IUSB, IVOL, IWD, IWS, IYH, IYK, IYR, JKI, MBB, NOBL, PFF, PREF, PZA, QQQ, QQQE, RODM, RPG, RPV, SCHF, SDY, SHM, SLQD, SPAB, SPTM, STIP, TLT, UCON, USMV, VB, VGIT, VGT, VIS, VNQ, VOE, VOT, VSS, VTI, VYMI, XLB, XLE, XLP, XLU, XME, XSOE,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, BMY, BUD, WBA, AQUA, ATVI, MSFT, ETSY, SHW, MELI, FLT, SCHO, GVI, TTWO, AMZN, DISH, BAM, VCSH, ACN, BLDR, AAPL, GTLS, SPSB, BG, CWST, FLOT, MKL, ADBE, AMT, GOOGL, VFF, AVGO, SCHR, T, ADP, BRK.B, DHR, JPM, SONY, TJX, BABA, BLK, KMX, TT, MLM, MKC, STC, MAG, PM, CNNE, AON, BP, CM, HON, LAMR, LOW, UNP, BX, FB, NOW, AHH, LOB, ARKK, RSP, MMM, ABT, AMD, ALB, TFC, BTI, C, DEO, DLR, D, DUK, EA, NEE, IBM, ILMN, IONS, KLAC, MCD, MCO, NEM, NKE, NSC, NTRS, PFE, PXD, BKNG, QCOM, RDS.A, UL, WSO, VABK, FSLR, TEL, AMTX, GLPI, EIGR, MRNA, CHWY, RXT, DKNG, TSHA, AGG, DIVO, FPE, FTSM, LMBS, SLV, SPY, VUG, XOP, AFL, AB, AXP, AMGN, APH, ANSS, AMAT, ASH, AZPN, AN, BHP, BPT, BMI, ITUB, BOH, GOLD, BAX, BZH, BDX, BLKB, BSX, AZTA, BF.B, CMS, CCJ, CCL, CNP, LUMN, CRL, CAKE, CME, CINF, CHCO, CLX, CL, CBSH, ABEV, COP, ED, CPRT, DTE, DE, DLTR, DOV, DD, DRE, DRRX, EPD, ELS, EXC, FNB, FDS, FICO, FCBC, FFIN, FMX, F, FCX, GE, GPC, GILD, GGG, HAL, WELL, HRL, IBN, ITW, ICE, IFF, IP, ISRG, JKHY, JCI, K, SR, LVS, LAZ, MTB, MAS, MCK, MPW, MRK, MCY, MET, MTD, VTRS, NVDA, FIZZ, NKTR, DS, SEEL, NXST, NDSN, ES, NVS, NVO, OHI, OMC, OKE, PLX, PNC, PPG, PAAS, PH, PAYX, NTR, LIN, PGR, PWR, ROLL, O, RF, RIO, ROL, RCL, POOL, SGMO, SMG, SEB, SPG, SWKS, SWBI, TRV, SUI, SU, TXN, TRI, THO, TYL, UNF, AUB, UDR, X, UVV, VFC, VSAT, WPC, WRB, WDFC, WFC, WY, WTM, WTW, WEC, ZBH, ET, RDS.B, RMT, CEF, IAF, NUV, MCI, NPV, KYN, SPXX, AWI, MLCO, BBDC, NIE, DAL, AWK, GAIN, BIP, ROIC, BEP, RCAT, UUUU, NBSE, GNRC, PRI, LYB, LPLA, KMI, APO, YNDX, MOS, MPC, XYL, ALSN, PSX, PDI, GMED, MPLX, RH, YY, ZTS, ICLR, EVTC, HASI, CDW, MBII, BURL, TWTR, BRG, QTNT, ANET, TMX, LTRPA, LBRDK, EVFM, ACV, BLD, KHC, HLI, PFGC, PSTG, LSXMK, SITE, VVV, FND, IR, MBIO, SPOT, ROAD, BE, DOW, PINS, CRWD, BIPC, BEPC, LOTZ, PSFE, COIN, OGN, OWL, BAMR, AMLP, AOM, ARKF, ARKQ, BIL, BKLN, BOND, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, CACG, IGIB, DBC, DLS, DWM, EEM, EES, ELD, FEMB, FEZ, FTSL, FV, GLD, GSY, HEDJ, HYLB, HYLS, IBMK, IJJ, ITB, IUSG, IVE, IVV, IVW, IWB, IWF, IWM, IWP, IWR, IXN, IYC, IYE, IYF, IYW, IYZ, JHMM, JKK, JKL, OGIG, PAVE, PDBC, PFFA, PHO, PPLT, REMX, RFCI, RFDA, RFDI, RYT, SHV, SHY, SOXX, SPLV, TOTL, URNM, UUP, VBK, VBR, VDC, VEA, VFH, VO, VTWV, VV, XLG,
- Sold Out: MAPS, TTE, BSCL, AAXJ, PSCE, SPYG, CNX, SEDG, ASML, JHB, PAGS, PTON, FSR, FIVG, SKLZ, CLOV, TUEM, BORR, SLVM, ARKW, CMBS, CWB, TDOC, GUSH, HDV, IBMJ, IEF, OEF, RXI, UJAN, USIG, VT, XES, XNTK, XT, AUY, SAN, BBY, BC, CASY, CAR, COO, M, TGTX, MSON, PNW, SIRI, TEVA, RIG, WST, MDNA, CBIO, RVT, ESXB, TWO, PCI, CONE, GGM, RNG, AAL, TBPH, CZR, W, GDDY,
For the details of DAVENPORT & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davenport+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVENPORT & Co LLC
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,111,527 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 332,382 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,218,241 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,598,554 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,632,524 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 4,078,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alight Inc (ALIT)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,053,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 519,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Archaea Energy Inc (LFG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $122.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 646.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 474,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1022.65%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 265,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 188.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,714,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 74.62%. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,404,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 777,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 761,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.03%. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 1,092,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.
