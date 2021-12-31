DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Alight Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Alight Inc, Walmart Inc, Boeing Co, Perrigo Co PLC, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAVENPORT & Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, DAVENPORT & Co LLC owns 1074 stocks with a total value of $15.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,111,527 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Markel Corp (MKL) - 332,382 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,218,241 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,598,554 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,632,524 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 4,078,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,053,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 519,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $122.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 646.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 474,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1022.65%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 265,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 188.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,714,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 74.62%. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,404,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 777,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 761,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.03%. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 1,092,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.