Champlain Investment Partners, LLC Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, Freshpet Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Molson Coors Beverage Co, Medallia Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: AKAM, SIBN, ROLL, MEG, ZVIA, EWCZ, CINT,
- Added Positions: FRPT, GNRC, LESL, CRNC, ALGN, QTWO, CSGP, XRAY, PLAN, ASAN, VEEV, AXNX, UTZ, GGG, SHAK, CTLT, TECH, B, SAM, IEX, IOSP, MRVI, CVBF, YEXT, NTNX, GMED, LUNG, BRP, MSA, FTV, PEN, ZEN, VCYT, CENTA, TTC, ROCK, HNST, SMPL, SIGI, CSII, TCMD, TRNS, MELI, VTEX,
- Reduced Positions: NOW, NEWR, PANW, CHD, HSY, TW, MASI, TSCO, SXT, AVNS, WDAY, AQUA, TWNK, TENB, AJG, SIVB, AIMC, NDSN, PBH, ELF, STE, SNPS, ULTA, SYBT, OMCL, AAP, BIO, CCF, WING, ZS, CLX, HRL, CLVT, OKTA, SJM, PLNT, WK, MKC, NTRS, EPAM, ARCE, DADA, BNR, API,
- Sold Out: TAP, MDLA, QLYS, EYE, SE, PAGS,
- Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 17,317,710 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Fortive Corp (FTV) - 5,639,700 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 2,833,360 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 3,053,497 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 1,623,003 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $112.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,320,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,970,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 201,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.21, with an estimated average price of $69.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 542,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zevia PBC. The purchase prices were between $6.75 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,941,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 105,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 245.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $95.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,897,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,511,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 184.81%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,130,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,146,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,164,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,030,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28.Sold Out: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.
