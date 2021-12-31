Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Atlas Corp, Limoneira Co, Alphabet Inc, Sells Centrus Energy Corp, Energy Fuels Inc, Denison Mines Corp

- New Purchases: LMNR, GOOGL, GOOG,
- Added Positions: ATCO, KL, KW, GOLD, LMT, BRK.B, FLGT, ABT, JOE, FCX, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: LEU, UUUU, DNN, RFL, NXE, CCJ, HAIN, IDW, TCRT, ZDGE, NG,
- Sold Out: VALE, TMQ, TECK, IPI, RIO, BBL, AXTI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Old West Investment Management, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,400 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 481,706 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
- NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) - 3,898,841 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 557,648 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
- Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 371,568 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Limoneira Co. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 135,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlas Corp (ATCO)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlas Corp by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 365,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.Sold Out: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.84.Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.Sold Out: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $32.54 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $42.74.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.
