Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Atlas Corp, Limoneira Co, Alphabet Inc, Sells Centrus Energy Corp, Energy Fuels Inc, Denison Mines Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlas Corp, Limoneira Co, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Centrus Energy Corp, Energy Fuels Inc, Denison Mines Corp, Rafael Holdings Inc, NexGen Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old West Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Old West Investment Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old West Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+west+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,400 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 481,706 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36% NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) - 3,898,841 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 557,648 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 371,568 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Limoneira Co. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 135,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlas Corp by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 365,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.84.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $32.54 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.