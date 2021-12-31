S. Muoio & Co. Llc Buys Xilinx Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, GreenSky Inc, Sells , GAMCO Investors Inc,

New Purchases: MX, GSKY, ARNA, CSPR, HBMD, PAE, GWB, FRTA, CONE, MCFE, PTOC, CPLG, MIME, ROG, RRD, FARM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, GreenSky Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Casper Sleep Inc, sells , GAMCO Investors Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S. Muoio & Co. Llc. As of 2021Q4, S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 275,000 shares, 52.27% of the total portfolio. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 450,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 337,400 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 200,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 88,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.68%

S. Muoio & Co. Llc initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 99,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc initiated holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 217,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc initiated holding in Howard Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 121.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 279,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc added to a holding in Marlin Business Services Corp by 61.35%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 91,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 196.33%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc sold out a holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $23.78 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $25.79.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.