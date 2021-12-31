Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Ecolab Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Peloton Wealth Strategists (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Ecolab Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2021Q4, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 89 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peloton Wealth Strategists's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peloton+wealth+strategists/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peloton Wealth Strategists
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 16,319 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,059 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,951 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,624 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 30,580 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 99.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 37,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 388.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.064300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peloton Wealth Strategists. Also check out:

1. Peloton Wealth Strategists's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peloton Wealth Strategists's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peloton Wealth Strategists's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peloton Wealth Strategists keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus