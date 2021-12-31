Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Ecolab Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: IWP, SCZ, IWO, BBY, JNJ, NVDA, GOOG, MBIN,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Ecolab Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2021Q4, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 89 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 16,319 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,059 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,951 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,624 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 30,580 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 99.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 37,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 388.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.064300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.