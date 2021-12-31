Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys Mastercard Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: OLLI, EFA, SLQT, WHLRD.PFD,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells AutoZone Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Nutrien, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,477,031 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 170,526 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,103,006 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 3,900,777 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% News Corp (NWSA) - 12,808,257 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 761,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 209,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 308,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 81.63%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 478,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 66.40%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,179,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,332,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in News Corp by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in RE/MAX Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.