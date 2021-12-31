Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys Mastercard Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

- New Purchases: OLLI, EFA, SLQT, WHLRD.PFD,
- Added Positions: MA, RCI, EA, QSR, KAR, NWSA, GIB, HLMN, VAC, STRA, HSIC, LOPE, WH, AJG, AMH, HMHC, PRI, HLI, SNX, PAG, CPRT, JEF, SSD, BMO, BRDG, EME, FHI, GGG, EQC, KMT, LH, GNRC, MCD, AWI, ARGO, NWS, MKTX, BIPC, TU,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, DLTR, NTR, EFX, GOOGL, MSFT, ORCL, BAM, CARR, RTX, PG, ICE, EBAY, ABC, TFC, JNJ, STN, FB, SJR, WTW, NOW, ENB, ALSN, FUN, KOF, TRP, SSNC, RY, TD, CNI, CIGI, BNS, BRK.B, BRK.A, ZTO, BAMR, SU, RBA, CNQ,
- Sold Out: NTRS, QDEL, MDP, MDP, RMAX, GE, HYG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,477,031 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 170,526 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,103,006 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 3,900,777 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- News Corp (NWSA) - 12,808,257 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 761,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 209,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 308,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRD.PFD)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 81.63%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 478,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 66.40%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,179,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,332,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: News Corp (NWS)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in News Corp by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in RE/MAX Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $30.47.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
