Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

- New Purchases: SCHD, VAW, VFQY, ESGV, JEPI, HYLB, SCHP, SPHD, TIPZ, DIV, SLV, DIS, JPM, ABBV, NVDA, FERG, PFE, NSC, MU, XLP, VEA, HUM, HIVE,
- Added Positions: GLD, BND, AOK, LQD, HYG, TIP, VYM, VB, VXUS, VTV, SPYD, VPU, LOW, HYT, MLPX, VGT, VDC, MSFT, AAPL, IDV, IWD, PFF, VHT, VNQ, CVX, PG, FB, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: FSTA, VTI, VUG, RWR, VWO, CSX, VIG, XOM, XLE, MLPA, NOBL, GOOGL, SPSM, D, COST, AMZN, QLD,
- Sold Out: VOX, VFH, VCR, VIS, VDE, FLOT, SGOL, BIBL, ARKK, AFIF,
For the details of Curran Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curran+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Curran Financial Partners, LLC
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 43,485 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 127,734 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.90%
- iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 407,686 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 183,220 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.84%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,051 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.362300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 181.30%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 44,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 183,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $39.67. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 407,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 127,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 122,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 88,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Curran Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curran Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying