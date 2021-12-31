Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

New Purchases: SCHD, VAW, VFQY, ESGV, JEPI, HYLB, SCHP, SPHD, TIPZ, DIV, SLV, DIS, JPM, ABBV, NVDA, FERG, PFE, NSC, MU, XLP, VEA, HUM, HIVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curran Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Curran Financial Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 43,485 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 127,734 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.90% iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 407,686 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 183,220 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.84% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,051 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.362300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 181.30%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 44,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 183,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $39.67. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 407,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 127,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 122,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 88,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69.