Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Instructure Holdings Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Snap One Holdings Corp, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Instructure Holdings Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Snap One Holdings Corp, LHC Group Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, , Montrose Environmental Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Creek Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Creek Advisors LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $996 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 262,034 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 116,302 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 113,264 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 193,373 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 613,585 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap One Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 473,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 270,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Instructure Holdings Inc by 521.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 533,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 170,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 296,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $134.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 184,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,387,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.