Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Instructure Holdings Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Snap One Holdings Corp, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SNPO, CCCS, ARHS,
- Added Positions: INST, INST, LHCG, TTEC, QLYS, RPAY, EVH, ADUS, DRVN, HQY, BOX, LMAT, OLLI, ALRM, ROAD, DORM, MCW, CHGG, WLDN, EXLS, LFUS, ICLR, OMCL, TECH, DSGX, ABCB, ENV, ECOM, FIVE, TTGT, LOPE, WNS, VCEL, IBTX, RGEN, GDYN, UPLD, WMS, HAE, CERT, TCMD, FICO, DLB,
- Reduced Positions: MPWR, PLMR, PCTY, SHYF, NVEE, BOOT, NSSC, SPSC, TREX, MEG, KRNT, GO, IT, ANET,
- Sold Out: ECHO, CSOD,
- ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 262,034 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 116,302 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 113,264 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 193,373 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 613,585 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap One Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 473,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 270,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arhaus Inc (ARHS)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Instructure Holdings Inc (INST)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Instructure Holdings Inc by 521.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 533,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 170,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 296,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $134.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 184,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,387,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
