Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC Buys Nordstrom Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Kura Sushi USA Inc

For the details of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 353,926 shares, 22.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 236,358 shares, 21.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 404,259 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,989 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 743,116 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 788,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC.
