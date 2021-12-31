Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC Buys Nordstrom Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Kura Sushi USA Inc

New Purchases: PEP,

Rancho Sante Fe, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nordstrom Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells Kura Sushi USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 353,926 shares, 22.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 236,358 shares, 21.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 404,259 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,989 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 743,116 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 788,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.