Tieton Capital Management, LLC Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Guess? Inc, Sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Regional Management Corp

Yakima, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Guess? Inc, Orion Energy Systems Inc, United Insurance Holdings Corp, sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Regional Management Corp, Customers Bancorp Inc, Psychemedics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tieton Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tieton Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 192,930 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.24% DHI Group Inc (DHX) - 1,841,755 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59% VAALCO Energy Inc (EGY) - 3,314,157 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13% Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 341,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61% Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 234,318 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 194,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.3 and $4.57, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 991,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.3. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 650,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Guess? Inc by 147.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 288,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BM Technologies Inc by 430.26%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 259,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fluent Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $2.26. The stock is now traded at around $1.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,854,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ChromaDex Corp by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 416,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Psychemedics Corp. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.