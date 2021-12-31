Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys Allstate Corp, MediaAlpha Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Sells LendingClub Corp, , Signature Bank

New Purchases: ALL, MAX, WSFS, SI, LSPD, OMF, WETF, SQ, AGNC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allstate Corp, MediaAlpha Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Silvergate Capital Corp, MainStreet Bancshares Inc, sells LendingClub Corp, , Signature Bank, First Citizens BancShares Inc, OceanFirst Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Popular Inc (BPOP) - 200,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) - 240,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% LendingClub Corp (LC) - 450,150 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.16% First BanCorp (FBP) - 604,400 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63% Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) - 287,500 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 374,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc by 171.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $26, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 204,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Washington Federal Inc by 40.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 109,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.