Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys Allstate Corp, MediaAlpha Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Sells LendingClub Corp, , Signature Bank

- New Purchases: ALL, MAX, WSFS, SI, LSPD, OMF, WETF, SQ, AGNC,
- Added Positions: MNSB, WAFD, OFG, COFS, AFRM, VBNK,
- Reduced Positions: LC, SMBC, QCRH, BPOP, SII, CUBI, BFST, FBP, GS, BRBS, SNV, AMRK, BUSE, HBCP, MCB,
- Sold Out: CIT, SBNY, FCNCA, OCFC, PFSI, PSFE, MOTV, CPTK.U, EVTC, AFCG, FPAC, FPAC, JOFFU, DHBCU, MOTV.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 200,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) - 240,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- LendingClub Corp (LC) - 450,150 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.16%
- First BanCorp (FBP) - 604,400 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63%
- Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) - 287,500 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 374,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc by 171.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $26, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 204,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Washington Federal Inc (WAFD)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Washington Federal Inc by 40.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc (COFS)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 109,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CIT)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.Sold Out: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53.Sold Out: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.
