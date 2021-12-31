Makena Capital Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

New Purchases: SHOP, EXPE, JAMF, JAMF, PTON, REXR, CLBT, JD, LAUR, DASH,

SHOP, EXPE, JAMF, JAMF, PTON, REXR, CLBT, JD, LAUR, DASH, Added Positions: SNOW, TWLO, FB, SQ, UBER, CHTR, GDDY, TMUS, POST, AMZN, ABB, XLP, DT, MELI, GOOGL, MSFT, SAM, SCHW, DDOG, UNH, CARG, MGP,

SNOW, TWLO, FB, SQ, UBER, CHTR, GDDY, TMUS, POST, AMZN, ABB, XLP, DT, MELI, GOOGL, MSFT, SAM, SCHW, DDOG, UNH, CARG, MGP, Reduced Positions: PANW, BLDR, ERIC, BABA, CPT,

PANW, BLDR, ERIC, BABA, CPT, Sold Out: SMAR, HLT, FIS, KKR, SBRA,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, sells Smartsheet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makena Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Makena Capital Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 609,321 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 274.66% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,120,771 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 281,457 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.05% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 68,311 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,921 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $893.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 14,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 83,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 311,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 251,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 83,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 274.66%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.11%. The holding were 609,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 54.67%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 84,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 77.50%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 85,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 463,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $606.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.