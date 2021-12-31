Makena Capital Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Shopify Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: SHOP, EXPE, JAMF, JAMF, PTON, REXR, CLBT, JD, LAUR, DASH,
- Added Positions: SNOW, TWLO, FB, SQ, UBER, CHTR, GDDY, TMUS, POST, AMZN, ABB, XLP, DT, MELI, GOOGL, MSFT, SAM, SCHW, DDOG, UNH, CARG, MGP,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, BLDR, ERIC, BABA, CPT,
- Sold Out: SMAR, HLT, FIS, KKR, SBRA,
For the details of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/makena+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 609,321 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 274.66%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,120,771 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 281,457 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.05%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 68,311 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,921 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%
Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $893.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 14,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 83,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 311,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 311,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 251,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 83,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 274.66%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.11%. The holding were 609,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 54.67%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 84,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 77.50%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 85,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 463,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $606.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying