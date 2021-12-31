Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, Sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab

New Purchases: CNI, LNG, CNP, APD, NICE, WOLF, TDCX, LICY, RNG, FCX, DOV, SLB, KL, HAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, Ameresco Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 99,044 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.04% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 72,098 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.99% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 175,654 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.96% Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 179,998 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.57% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 49,138 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 45,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $267.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 26,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 96.04%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 99,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 107.96%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 175,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $236.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 72,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 113.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 179,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 247,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 452,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14.