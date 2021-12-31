Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, Sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab

Investment company Quaero Capital S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, Ameresco Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
  1. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 99,044 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.04%
  2. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 72,098 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.99%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 175,654 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.96%
  4. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 179,998 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.57%
  5. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 49,138 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 45,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $267.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 26,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 96.04%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 99,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 107.96%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 175,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $236.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 72,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 113.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 179,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 247,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 452,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14.



