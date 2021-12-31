Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Ford Motor Co, Latch Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Coupa Software Inc, PagSeguro Digital

Madison, WI, based Investment company Wisconsin Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Latch Inc, Chewy Inc, WEX Inc, Marqeta Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Coupa Software Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Olo Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 56,872 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,636 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,831 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.69%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 55,333 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 259,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 321,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 107.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 68,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WEX Inc (WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WEX Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $168.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 327.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VSE Corp by 77.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.



