Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Ford Motor Co, Latch Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Coupa Software Inc, PagSeguro Digital

- New Purchases: F, LTCH,
- Added Positions: MA, CHWY, WEX, ADSK, MQ, DFS, VSEC, MELI, MRK, V, MITK, ISRG, SNOW,
- Reduced Positions: OLO, SQ, GH, NVDA, EXAS, ADBE, SPTS, FISV, GOOGL, AMZN, TYL, ANSS, SYK, MCHP, ISHG, GOOG, NPK, STZ,
- Sold Out: LMT, COUP, PAGS, T,
For the details of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wisconsin+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 56,872 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,636 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,831 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.69%
- Visa Inc (V) - 55,333 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 259,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 321,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 107.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 68,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEX Inc (WEX)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WEX Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $168.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 327.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VSE Corp by 77.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying