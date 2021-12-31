Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Ford Motor Co, Latch Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Coupa Software Inc, PagSeguro Digital

New Purchases: F, LTCH,

F, LTCH, Added Positions: MA, CHWY, WEX, ADSK, MQ, DFS, VSEC, MELI, MRK, V, MITK, ISRG, SNOW,

MA, CHWY, WEX, ADSK, MQ, DFS, VSEC, MELI, MRK, V, MITK, ISRG, SNOW, Reduced Positions: OLO, SQ, GH, NVDA, EXAS, ADBE, SPTS, FISV, GOOGL, AMZN, TYL, ANSS, SYK, MCHP, ISHG, GOOG, NPK, STZ,

OLO, SQ, GH, NVDA, EXAS, ADBE, SPTS, FISV, GOOGL, AMZN, TYL, ANSS, SYK, MCHP, ISHG, GOOG, NPK, STZ, Sold Out: LMT, COUP, PAGS, T,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Latch Inc, Chewy Inc, WEX Inc, Marqeta Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Coupa Software Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Olo Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wisconsin+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 56,872 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,636 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,831 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.69% Visa Inc (V) - 55,333 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 259,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 321,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 107.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 68,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WEX Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $168.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 327.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VSE Corp by 77.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.