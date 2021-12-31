Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Steginsky Capital Llc Buys Markel Corp, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc

Investment company Steginsky Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Markel Corp, sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steginsky Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Steginsky Capital Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,194 shares, 25.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 135,703 shares, 25.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. Markel Corp (MKL) - 36,820 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07%
  4. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 97,059 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 510,471 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Steginsky Capital Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 36,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Steginsky Capital Llc sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Steginsky Capital Llc sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.



