Steginsky Capital Llc Buys Markel Corp, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,194 shares, 25.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 135,703 shares, 25.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 36,820 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07%
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 97,059 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio.
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 510,471 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Steginsky Capital Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 36,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Steginsky Capital Llc sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Steginsky Capital Llc sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.
