Steginsky Capital Llc Buys Markel Corp, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Markel Corp, sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steginsky Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Steginsky Capital Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,194 shares, 25.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 135,703 shares, 25.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Markel Corp (MKL) - 36,820 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 97,059 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 510,471 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Steginsky Capital Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 36,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steginsky Capital Llc sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Steginsky Capital Llc sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.