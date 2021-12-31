Lafayette Investments, Inc. Buys Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Federal Realty Investment Trust

New Purchases: WAVD, F, HD, FAST, HPQ, CARR, VTI, MDLZ,

Ashton, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, WaveDancer Inc, General Motors Co, sells International Business Machines Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Allstate Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafayette Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Lafayette Investments, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,544 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Markel Corp (MKL) - 20,195 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 74,339 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 84,060 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,546 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in WaveDancer Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $5.37, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 124,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 607.59%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 64,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 149.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 86.48%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Lafayette Investments, Inc. still held 3,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 28.55%. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $127.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Lafayette Investments, Inc. still held 32,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lafayette Investments, Inc. still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.