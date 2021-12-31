Lafayette Investments, Inc. Buys Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Federal Realty Investment Trust
- New Purchases: WAVD, F, HD, FAST, HPQ, CARR, VTI, MDLZ,
- Added Positions: SPOT, ATVI, LMT, JNJ, DIS, COST, GM, FB, PYPL, GHC, DHR, OTIS, PEP, CAG, VZ, MRK, DOW, T, CAT, GOLD, ABBV, OGN, V, WHR, SEIC, NVDA, KO, C,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, LOW, CHKP, WFC, CTXS, EGBN, L, QCOM, NSC, PG, CSCO, CVS, FDX, GOOG, WBA, AZO, MCD, MSGS, ULTA, GOOGL, ANET, ABT, FISV, CTSH, CLX, ADP, AON, ACN,
- Sold Out: FRT, ALL, AEP, DVA, DLR, EMR, HSIC, KSU, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lafayette Investments, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,544 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 20,195 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 74,339 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 84,060 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,546 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in WaveDancer Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $5.37, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 124,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 607.59%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 64,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 149.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: (KSU)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 86.48%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Lafayette Investments, Inc. still held 3,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 28.55%. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $127.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Lafayette Investments, Inc. still held 32,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lafayette Investments, Inc. still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
