PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys Broadcom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, Sells Public Storage, Dominion Energy Inc, TJX Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, The Home Depot Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Public Storage, Dominion Energy Inc, TJX Inc, Cerner Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PineBridge Investments, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, PineBridge Investments, L.P. owns 789 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinebridge+investments%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,861,890 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,181,427 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 3,948,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,555 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 75,759 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 310,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 348,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 75,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 132,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 143,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 256,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 200,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 168,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 202,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 17658.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 654,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 408,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 99.6%. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $359.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 65.18%. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 309,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 87.24%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 64,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.