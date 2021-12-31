Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys Broadcom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, Sells Public Storage, Dominion Energy Inc, TJX Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company PineBridge Investments, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, The Home Depot Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Public Storage, Dominion Energy Inc, TJX Inc, Cerner Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PineBridge Investments, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, PineBridge Investments, L.P. owns 789 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PineBridge Investments, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,861,890 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,181,427 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 3,948,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,555 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 75,759 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 310,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 348,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 75,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 132,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 143,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 256,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 200,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 168,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 202,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 17658.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 654,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 408,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Reduced: Public Storage (PSA)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 99.6%. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $359.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 65.18%. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 309,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 87.24%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 64,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.



