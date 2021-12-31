PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys Broadcom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, Sells Public Storage, Dominion Energy Inc, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: DTE, MDLZ, MCK, EXPD, WEC, VTR, AVY, REGN, DPZ, KIM, BF.A, ABC, CF, GPS, RGLD, SIRI, MSCI, PCTY, CZR, BXP, COO, GPC, HST, SBAC, SEB, VFC, GMED, SRC, AMH, BRKR, ABEV, CACC, DISCA, EWBC, HE, LNC, MKTX, O, SEIC, SYY, TFX, CUBE, WEX, TRU, JBGS, WH, AMP, CNQ, KMX, CE, CLH, COLM, DCI, EXP, EPR, HSIC, JKHY, MANH, WRK, SON, X, CLR, VRSK, GNRC, AL, VOYA, NWS, SAIC, BRX, SYF, STOR, FTV, HWM, DT, ABM, ALE, AMSF, VCEL, AYI, ADTN, AEIS, ALG, ECOL, AEP, ANGO, AIT, ASTE, ATRC, BOH, BDC, CBT, HLX, CNI, CSL, CME, CHH, CTRN, CNS, COLB, CMCO, FIX, INGR, OFC, CR, TCOM, XRAY, DHR, DAR, LCII, DUK, SSP, EGBN, DISH, EME, WIRE, EPC, M, FR, CIGI, FWRD, ROCK, HAIN, HNGR, HSKA, HXL, HMC, HUBG, HUN, INDB, KMT, KFY, LKFN, LANC, LFUS, MGEE, MGM, MSM, MANT, MTW, MRTN, MAT, MMS, MGRC, MTX, MPWR, MLI, NDAQ, NTUS, NEOG, NTGR, NWE, PDCO, PDCE, PNFP, PLXS, AVNT, PGR, ROLL, RYN, RNST, RGEN, SSB, SCSC, SIGI, SRE, SLGN, SAH, STFC, STC, SHO, TSM, TECH, TXT, TREX, UMBF, UNF, KMPR, UFPI, VMI, VRNT, VVI, WTS, WERN, WWE, WOR, XEL, SPB, HEI.A, DK, KALU, ICFI, AIMC, PODD, TRS, PRO, CYRX, HI, MYRG, PBR.A.PFD, CDNA, KKR, VC, CG, NSTG, NWSA, MUSA, CHGG, OGS, VRNS, QTWO, MGNI, WB, HQY, JYNT, FRPT, SHAK, APLE, WING, NTRA, KHC, PRPL, PFGC, FCPT, BGNE, HRI, TCMD, FHB, EVBG, BL, ZLAB, BILI, SMAR, CHX, INSP, HUYA, AVLR, GH, SWAV, HHR, IAA, SPT, BNR, BIGC, RKT, BEKE, YSG, OZON, WOOF, PLTK, APR, CPNG, ULCC, MAPS, RYAN, CNM, GXO, ONL, GREK,
- Added Positions: SHY, AVGO, UNH, MSFT, HD, AAPL, VNO, TSLA, BRK.B, MRK, XOM, V, ISRG, JNJ, ORLY, AXP, CBRE, KO, CMCSA, CRM, TROW, RTX, WAT, MTD, SPG, CDNS, COP, NOC, FTNT, CTVA, AMZN, GOOGL, SPGI, PSX, EXC, GILD, CAT, CINF, NVDA, GOOG, CSCO, INTU, MET, MS, FRC, LRCX, GD, QCOM, WMT, ZBRA, MA, ULTA, AMD, A, ANSS, HSY, ORCL, PAYX, RL, UPS, PM, MMM, AIG, CMI, DIS, DFS, ANET, TME, AMAT, BDX, CHRW, DRI, EQIX, HON, ICE, IPG, NRG, ROP, VMW, FB, ADP, CPB, NFLX, ODFL, OKE, RJF, POOL, USB, WAB, NOW, PYPL, DBX, AOS, UHAL, CNC, LHX, IRM, KLAC, KRC, MKL, MHK, BKNG, RHI, SLB, SNA, SNPS, TXN, L, ABBV, NTNX, PDD, ASHR, AMGN, CAH, LUMN, SCHW, DXC, EMR, IT, IDXX, JLL, PH, PXD, SBUX, STT, NLOK, TMO, TRMB, WST, KEYS, HPE, MRNA, DOW, ARE, ALGN, VIAC, FIS, CI, GLW, DVN, LLY, GPN, WELL, KEY, KR, LKQ, MRVL, MCHP, OMC, PG, ROK, SWKS, VZ, WDC, EBAY, LULU, CBOE, ENPH, UA, BEPC, ACWI, T, ALL, AMT, AIZ, ADSK, BBY, BMY, COF, TPR, CGNX, CMA, STZ, DXCM, EFX, EXPE, FAST, FNF, GE, HAS, HBAN, IART, LEN, BBWI, LMT, MCO, NVR, NTAP, PWR, QDEL, ROL, SLG, SIVB, SWK, TGT, TER, TSCO, TYL, WRB, GWW, ZION, TDG, OC, FSLR, IBKR, TDC, AGNC, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, RH, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, PAYC, SHOP, AGR, TTD, SNAP, AYX, ZS, DOCU, FOXA, DDOG, BILL, CARR, KC, SNOW, U, EEM, EWY, APH, ADI, BIDU, BBD, BSAC, BIIB, BLK, AZTA, CTAS, C, CTXS, CPRT, CCI, ESS, EL, FFIV, HDB, HIG, MTCH, IDA, JNPR, MCD, MSI, NATI, NXST, PNC, SO, TTC, UAA, URI, WSM, EBR, IPGP, AQN, DG, MOS, GWRE, RNG, ARMK, ZEN, CDK, HUBS, GDDY, CWEN, RUN, SQ, TWLO, COUP, AZUL, OKTA, APPN, MDB, CDAY, YETI, DELL, PINS, ZM, NCNO, LAZR,
- Reduced Positions: PSA, D, TJX, CERN, INTC, FITB, MNST, PEAK, SHW, AFL, VRTX, SYK, FDX, PRU, WY, TNL, WU, FOX, ATVI, GIS, HLT, CHE, MAR, MMC, IQV, EMN, HPQ, LH, PKI, PHM, DAL, EXR, MU, NEM, YUM, ELAN, ABT, GS, ITW, PPL, H, LW, CSX, ROST, HTHT, CDW, AAP, CTSH, DVA, IBM, MAS, NKE, UNP, ADBE, MO, TSN, PLNT, SE, FUTU, HOLX, ICUI, MRO, GL, WHR, SUZ, MELI, EPAM, YUMC, APA, CX, CL, EOG, SJM, TAP, PKG, DGX, GM, HCA, CFG, NTCO, AZO, NUE, PFE, CMG, BR, DISCK, ETSY, LU, INDA, AMG, BAC, CRL, CLX, DE, DD, NEE, FISV, NWL, PTC, SF, ANTM, WFC, CHTR, BAH, MPC, FANG, SLVM, IEV, SPY, AGCO, AKAM, ARW, AJG, AVT, ITUB, BA, BSX, CRI, CVX, DECK, F, FCX, HAL, ILMN, K, KMB, JEF, MTB, NEU, ON, PCAR, PENN, PBR, LUV, TRV, UGI, XLNX, HBI, BX, FAF, TRGP, ACHC, ATHM, BABA, QRVO, KD, IVV, PLD, APD, AME, ADM, AN, TFC, BMO, BK, BYD, BC, CVS, CCL, CSGP, CBSH, VALE, COST, DLR, DLB, ECL, EW, EQR, PACW, GGB, IP, LSTR, MAA, NSC, NTRS, ORI, OLN, PPG, PBCT, PEP, PFG, REG, RF, SCI, STLD, TRI, TD, VLO, WM, WLK, WMB, ZBH, EVR, TMUS, BSBR, NOAH, LPLA, FBHS, AAL, FIVN, JD, LBRDA, CC, Z, ROKU, VICI, EQH, VRT, UBER, DADA, CNXC, AGG, EWT,
- Sold Out: EMB, LYV, RS, SIX, MSGS, WYNN, LVS, DLTR, EVRG, UAL, CBRL, USFD, SKYW, AES, CACI, CW, EWU, ALK, JBLU, EHC, UI, VER, DCT, SJNK, VIPS, PEJ, SSNC, UHS, UGP, FL, SAVE, JXN, THD, GOLD, RSX, MCHI, KSA, JETS, LII, EWM, NCR, EIDO, NOV, IHRT, CCO, ZTO, SCCO, SAGE, QRTEA, EDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of PineBridge Investments, L.P.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,861,890 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,181,427 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 3,948,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,555 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 75,759 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 310,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 348,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 75,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 132,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 143,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 256,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 200,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 168,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 202,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 17658.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 654,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 408,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Reduced: Public Storage (PSA)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 99.6%. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $359.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 65.18%. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 309,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 87.24%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. PineBridge Investments, L.P. still held 64,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.
